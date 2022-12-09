Read full article on original website
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Ohio State Murders’: ‘Sublime’ Audra McDonald returns to the stage in ‘bracing’ Adrienne Kennedy play
Fans of the extraordinary Audra McDonald have had a long wait for her return to the Broadway stage. Yes, she did host the 2021 Tony Awards that were previously postponed by the pandemic, and yes, she has been starring in “The Good Fight” with countless theatre alums, but nothing compares to seeing McDonald live. After three and a half years, the actress now leads the first production of an Adrienne Kennedy play on Broadway: “Ohio State Murders” opened at the newly-minted James Earl Jones Theatre on Dec. 8. In “Ohio State Murders,” McDonald plays Suzanne Alexander, a writer who returns to...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show
Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Clarence Gilyard Jr.: 5 Things To Know About ‘Top Gun’ & ‘Die Hard’ Star Dead At 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr. was an actor, author, and university professor. He starred in the original ‘Top Gun’ movie. He died at the age of 66. Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. passed away at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Clarence was a professor, confirmed his death in a statement on November 28, according to Variety. “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” said UNLV film chair Heather Addison. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!”
tvinsider.com
Yakira Chambers, ‘Insecure’ Actress & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Story Editor Dies After Collapsing Outside Mall
NCIS: Hawai’i writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has died at the age of 42 after collapsing outside a mall. According to Deadline, Chambers’ preliminary cause of death is acute asphyxiation, a condition that’s caused by lack of oxygen. She was with her mother outside a mall in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday, November 30, when she began having breathing difficulties and then collapsed.
scenicstates.com
8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts
There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
theaterpizzazz.com
‘Ain’t No Mo’ Erupts On Broadway
All but the lava flows in Ain’t No Mo’, an explosive volcano of a play from the mind of playwright Jordan E. Cooper, which opened last week on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre. Having seen it downtown at the Public Theater nearly four years ago in its first incarnation, I was so stunned by what transpired, I decided to wait for Cooper after the show in order to speak with him. I needed to see for myself if, as the program stated, he was really twenty-four years old. And it wasn’t easy to recognize him out of makeup, as he also portrays a flight attendant in full drag named Peaches in the play. A pleasure to speak with, I wished Cooper luck on his future endeavors. He wound up working in television fairly quickly as the co-creator of BET’s “The Ms. Pat Show,” now in its third season; and good for him, since the pandemic had shut down American theater for the duration. This makes Cooper at twenty-seven one the youngest black showrunners in television history and one of the youngest American playwrights in Broadway’s even longer, and more storied, history.
How Kirstie Alley Gave New Life to the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Actress Kirstie Alley died this week at the age of 71 after battling cancer. Known for film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
"Some Like It Hot" to open on Broadway Sunday
NEW YORK - Opening night for "Some Like It Hot" is Sunday. The big, splashy musical is based on the classic MGM film. The material gets an update to give it lots of tap dancing and extra heart. The new musical taps into the notion that something jazzy, funny, and sophisticated is just what we need. It's based on the MGM movie starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe. The musicals' creators knew the source material from 1959 needed updating because times have changed."I think people are going to be very happily surprised with what we've done with it," said Christian Borle, who...
Newsies review – ‘tis the season for Disney musical about industrial relations
This show about young New York paper-sellers has some stirring anthems and screwball energy, even if it lacks emotional and political depth
Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough
When John Kander and Fred Ebb first played their songs from New York, New York for Robert De Niro, his response provoked a 'you talkin' to me?' level of annoyance in them. In the midst of adapting the 1977 Martin Scorsese film for Broadway, Kander shares the story of how he and longtime writing partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the now iconic title song — and it involves some notes from the Oscar winner.
