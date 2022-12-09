All but the lava flows in Ain’t No Mo’, an explosive volcano of a play from the mind of playwright Jordan E. Cooper, which opened last week on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre. Having seen it downtown at the Public Theater nearly four years ago in its first incarnation, I was so stunned by what transpired, I decided to wait for Cooper after the show in order to speak with him. I needed to see for myself if, as the program stated, he was really twenty-four years old. And it wasn’t easy to recognize him out of makeup, as he also portrays a flight attendant in full drag named Peaches in the play. A pleasure to speak with, I wished Cooper luck on his future endeavors. He wound up working in television fairly quickly as the co-creator of BET’s “The Ms. Pat Show,” now in its third season; and good for him, since the pandemic had shut down American theater for the duration. This makes Cooper at twenty-seven one the youngest black showrunners in television history and one of the youngest American playwrights in Broadway’s even longer, and more storied, history.

