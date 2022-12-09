ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

The best wireless earbuds that money can buy are 50% off at Best Buy's holiday sale

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XloTN_0jdUfchY00

If you're on the lookout for a great wireless earbuds deal this holiday season, you've come to the right place. As part of their newly-launched weekend sale, Best Buy has just dropped a whopping $100 off the price of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, a 50% price reduction that makes the top-rated earbuds cheaper than they've ever been.

For just $99.99, you're getting what we consider to be the best wireless earbuds that money can buy, complete with active noise cancellation, a durable-yet-comfy fit, and up to 30 hours of battery life when you use the included charging case. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro also utilize 6mm audio drivers to deliver consistently well-rounded sound, while four built-in microphones produce crystal clear call quality. All of these premium specs and more for just a Benjamin? That's what I call a gift that keeps on giving.

Save 50% on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMXVc_0jdUfchY00

Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Head to Best Buy today and you can get a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro for just $99.99, a record low price for the best wireless earbuds of 2022. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are comfortable enough to wear all day, plus they boast IP57 water and dust resistance, exceptional call quality, and active noise cancellation with HearThrough technology so you'll always hear exactly what you want to hear. View Deal

Although you can get the same 50% discount if you buy the earbuds from Amazon (or Jabra themselves), it's worth noting that Best Buy is also throwing in a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited (an added value of nearly $40), which just might make this offer the best wireless earbuds deal on the web today. The one catch is that the deal appears to be a part of Best Buy's active 3-day sale, which means you only have until this Sunday at 11:59pm CST to receive the savings.

We're obviously big fans of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, but if you're more of a headphones person, we also keep track of the best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals all year round.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
Digital Trends

You’ll be shocked how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is today

If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Walmart has started them a little early this year so that shoppers can beat the rush while still enjoying buying products at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV for only $268, saving you $111 off the usual price of $379. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget, it’s proving very popular. Here’s a quick look at why you might want to buy this 4K TV.
Motley Fool

5 of the Best Costco Deals for December 2022

You may want to add these to your list. Costco has a host of items discounted in December across a range of prices. Whether you're looking for gifts or to stock your own household, it pays to take advantage of these steals. If you shop at Costco on a regular...
TheStreet

The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
People

Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."  Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy