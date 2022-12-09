ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner’s son, dead at 62, wife says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cONH_0jdUezre00

( WFLA ) – Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62, his family has announced.

Ronnie Turner’s wife, French musician Afida Turner, first announced his death on Instagram, calling him a “true angel” and lamenting that she wasn’t “able to save” him.

Afida Turner also included several photos of her and Ronnie Turner in her post.

Tina Turner later shared her own social-media post confirming the news.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she wrote. “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

ALSO ON WJBF: Grammy-nominated producer Charles ‘Chizzy’ Stephens chats with WJBF Digital

An official cause of death has not been disclosed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that officers were sent to Ronnie Turner’s home in Encino for a death investigation.

TMZ also reported that 911 operators were called after Ronnie Turner experienced trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived and attempted to perform CPR, but he died at the scene, according to the report.

The 62-year-old was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died in 2018 by suicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

ABC pulls daytime anchors off air after romance disclosure

ABC News has taken a pair of daytime news personalities off the air after reports of a romantic relationship between the two anchors surfaced. Colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both anchors of ABC’s “GMA 3” afternoon show have been taken off the air by network President Kim Godwin while the outlet decides […]
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
E! News

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life

Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether. When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene....
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tina Turner's Life in Photos

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
TENNESSEE STATE
DoYouRemember?

Lisa Marie Presley Hid A Message In A Drawer At Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the late Elvis Presley. She lived at his iconic home in Graceland for the first nine years of her life prior to her father’s death. Now, she owns the home and still visits with her family on occasion, especially during the holidays.
People

Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner Mourns ‘Beloved’ Son Ronnie: ‘You Left The World Far Too Early’

Tina Turner broke her silence over the death of her and Ike Turner’s son, Ronnie Turner. Ronnie passed away on Dec. 8, and Tina, 83, issued a statement over the tragedy. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she shared on Friday, the day when news of Ronnie’s death broke. Tina shared a black and white photo of her with her eyes closed to her Instagram, a means for her to express her grief. “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”
RadarOnline

'He's Heartbroken': John Travolta Spoke To Kirstie Alley Almost Every Day Until Her Death

When Kirstie Alley's family announced the news that the Cheers actress had died of cancer at the age of 71 on December 5, tributes quickly began rolling in, with former costars expressing their sadness and gushing about her undeniable talent. But none more touching than the post shared by Kristie's longtime friend John Travolta, with sources saying the 68-year-old actor is gutted over her death, RadarOnline.com has learned."It has really affected him," an insider stated. "He's heartbroken." John and Kirstie — who got close filming their 1989 movie, Look Who's Talking — shared an unbreakable bond, even sparking speculation they were...
WJBF

Woman accused of withdrawing over $2500 from unauthorized account

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting the public’s help in locating a fraud suspect. According to investigators, on November 21st, the woman pictured, withdrew $2,850 from an account at Navy Federal Credit Union on Steiner Way without the permission of the account-holder, who lives in Maine. If you […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy