Hawaii State

fox35orlando.com

Second shark attack reported in Hawaii days after woman disappeared while snorkeling

A man reportedly used a diving knife to save himself from a shark attack in Hawaii Tuesday, less than a week after a Washington state woman disappeared while snorkeling. According to Hawaii County Police, a 68-year old Waikoloa man was swimming about 400 yards offshore in Anaehoomalu Bay around 8 a.m. when the shark bit him on the lower left torso. It was reported as a 12-foot tiger shark, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
fox35orlando.com

Social media influencer 'Ali Spice' killed in wrong-way, hit-and-run crash in Florida

DELAND, Fla. - A deadly hit-and-run crash that killed three people early Sunday morning involving a wrong-way driver is gaining international attention. James Dulin confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday that his daughter, Alexandra, was one of the victims. The 21-year-old woman was a popular influencer across social media known as "Ali Spice" with a presence on a number of platforms including TikTok and Instagram. "It’s still not real. We still have moments of disbelief," Dulin said.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Pasco sheriff: Father fatally shoots wife, injures 5-year-old daughter before turning gun on himself

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County detectives say a father fired a gun at his family before taking his own life, leaving a 5-year-old girl without her parents. According to the sheriff’s office, a babysitter witnessed the shooting. It occurred along Marchmont Boulevard, inside a gated community in Land O'Lakes around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police. The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 13, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see a big change in the weather heading into the weekend. Storms are possible on Thursday as a cold front makes it way into the state. That will usher in much cooler temperatures.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

LGBTQ support guides in Florida schools face scrutiny

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The State Board of Education is slated this week to scrutinize LGBTQ support guides and bathroom policies for transgender students in 10 school districts, as state officials question whether they are violating a law known as the "Parents' Bill of Rights" and other measures. The Parents’ Bill...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Severe storms possible in Central Florida this week before cold weather moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 77 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: The rip current risk continues along our coast all week long. Coastal showers are possible on Wednesday before a line of storms is expected to move across the state on Thursday. The main threats will include 60-plus mph winds and an isolated tornado. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring Thursday a Weather Impact Day.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida House to vote on property insurance bill

The Florida House is expected to vote on its version of a bill addressing Florida's property insurance market. Supporters say the plan will drive down premiums, but some worry it benefits insurance companies and not policy holders.
fox35orlando.com

Narwhal the 'unicorn puppy' with tail coming out of head is all grown up now: See photos

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A puppy that went viral in 2019 for having a tail growing out of his forehead is all grown up now – and yes, he still has that unique tail!. Three years ago, Narwhal was found abandoned in Missouri wandering in the freezing cold with another dog. The special needs animal rescue organization, Mac's Mission, took in Narwhal – who also had a leg injury – and his buddy. The rescue dubbed the adorable pooch "Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn" and his photos quickly melted hearts across the internet.
MISSOURI STATE
fox35orlando.com

Special session on property insurance begins

Florida homeowners pay the highest property insurance premiums in the country, more than three times the national average. It's one of the reasons state lawmakers are meeting for a special session this week – to tackle the state's property insurance crisis.
FLORIDA STATE

