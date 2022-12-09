Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Second shark attack reported in Hawaii days after woman disappeared while snorkeling
A man reportedly used a diving knife to save himself from a shark attack in Hawaii Tuesday, less than a week after a Washington state woman disappeared while snorkeling. According to Hawaii County Police, a 68-year old Waikoloa man was swimming about 400 yards offshore in Anaehoomalu Bay around 8 a.m. when the shark bit him on the lower left torso. It was reported as a 12-foot tiger shark, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
fox35orlando.com
Coast Guard: Missing men, dog aboard Atrevida II, destined for Florida, found alive and OK
The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday night that two missing men and a dog aboard a boat destined for Florida were found safe more than 200 miles east of Delaware, and days after they were reported overdue. In a news release, the Coast Guard said Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe...
fox35orlando.com
Social media influencer 'Ali Spice' killed in wrong-way, hit-and-run crash in Florida
DELAND, Fla. - A deadly hit-and-run crash that killed three people early Sunday morning involving a wrong-way driver is gaining international attention. James Dulin confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday that his daughter, Alexandra, was one of the victims. The 21-year-old woman was a popular influencer across social media known as "Ali Spice" with a presence on a number of platforms including TikTok and Instagram. "It’s still not real. We still have moments of disbelief," Dulin said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Idaho student murders: Victims' hands may hold DNA evidence
The manhunt continues for whoever murdered four University of Idaho students. The coroner's office says they placed bags over the victims' hands to preserve any evidence in case they fought off their attacker.
fox35orlando.com
Pasco sheriff: Father fatally shoots wife, injures 5-year-old daughter before turning gun on himself
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County detectives say a father fired a gun at his family before taking his own life, leaving a 5-year-old girl without her parents. According to the sheriff’s office, a babysitter witnessed the shooting. It occurred along Marchmont Boulevard, inside a gated community in Land O'Lakes around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Come aboard a Christmas train for a festive tour at this Central Florida farm
Looking for a fun and unique holiday event in Central Florida? You can take your family on a festive train ride through a winter wonderland at the Kirby Family Farm!
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: Powerful winter storm heading toward Florida could bring severe weather, tornadoes
ORLANDO, Fla. - A winter storm system moving across the south that reportedly killed a mother and child in Louisiana is heading toward Florida, with strong to severe storms possible. In anticipation of this arriving front, FOX 35 has declared Thursday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Today's high: 80...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police. The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 13, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a big change in the weather heading into the weekend. Storms are possible on Thursday as a cold front makes it way into the state. That will usher in much cooler temperatures.
fox35orlando.com
LGBTQ support guides in Florida schools face scrutiny
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The State Board of Education is slated this week to scrutinize LGBTQ support guides and bathroom policies for transgender students in 10 school districts, as state officials question whether they are violating a law known as the "Parents' Bill of Rights" and other measures. The Parents’ Bill...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Severe storms possible in Central Florida this week before cold weather moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 77 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: The rip current risk continues along our coast all week long. Coastal showers are possible on Wednesday before a line of storms is expected to move across the state on Thursday. The main threats will include 60-plus mph winds and an isolated tornado. The FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring Thursday a Weather Impact Day.
fox35orlando.com
Florida's property insurance crisis: State Senate passes bill to overhaul property insurance system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave a...
fox35orlando.com
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
fox35orlando.com
Florida House to vote on property insurance bill
The Florida House is expected to vote on its version of a bill addressing Florida's property insurance market. Supporters say the plan will drive down premiums, but some worry it benefits insurance companies and not policy holders.
fox35orlando.com
Narwhal the 'unicorn puppy' with tail coming out of head is all grown up now: See photos
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A puppy that went viral in 2019 for having a tail growing out of his forehead is all grown up now – and yes, he still has that unique tail!. Three years ago, Narwhal was found abandoned in Missouri wandering in the freezing cold with another dog. The special needs animal rescue organization, Mac's Mission, took in Narwhal – who also had a leg injury – and his buddy. The rescue dubbed the adorable pooch "Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn" and his photos quickly melted hearts across the internet.
fox35orlando.com
Florida lawmakers to tackle property insurance crisis in second special session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida homeowners pay the highest property insurance premiums in the country, more than three times the national average. It's one of the reasons state lawmakers are meeting for a special session this week – to tackle the state's property insurance crisis. Lawmakers are trying to figure...
fox35orlando.com
Special session on property insurance begins
Florida homeowners pay the highest property insurance premiums in the country, more than three times the national average. It's one of the reasons state lawmakers are meeting for a special session this week – to tackle the state's property insurance crisis.
Comments / 0