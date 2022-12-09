CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A puppy that went viral in 2019 for having a tail growing out of his forehead is all grown up now – and yes, he still has that unique tail!. Three years ago, Narwhal was found abandoned in Missouri wandering in the freezing cold with another dog. The special needs animal rescue organization, Mac's Mission, took in Narwhal – who also had a leg injury – and his buddy. The rescue dubbed the adorable pooch "Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn" and his photos quickly melted hearts across the internet.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO