Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
Performers set for 2023 Music on the Mountain in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- 2023's Music on the Mountain event has co-headliners. The recreation area took to their social media to announce that Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson will both perform July 1st. This year's event headliner, Jake Owen, pulled in over 3500 attendees. Eli Young Band, who has...
wdayradionow.com
Annual Cops and Kids shopping event rescheduled
(Fargo, ND) -- With weather conditions in question, there's been a bit of a hitch thrown in to an event that has gone on for nearly 30 years in the Red River Valley. The ND Fraternal Order of Police's Red River Valley Lodge #1 has announced that the originally scheduled for Thursday Cops and Kids shopping event has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, December 20th.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Public schools to close Wednesday, West Fargo and Moorhead to go remote thanks to winter storm
(Fargo, ND) -- The season's first winter storm has led to multiple school districts in the area planning ahead for Wednesday. The Fargo Public School District will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10th and noted that all students and staff will be expected to be in school on that day.
wdayradionow.com
Essentia Clinic at 'The Lights' to open December 19th
(West Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health has announced it will welcome patients to the new Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights Clinic beginning Monday, December 19th. The 14,500-square-foot full-service clinic will feature family medicine for all ages including obstetrics, gynecology and pediatrics, as well as laboratory and radiology services. “We’re thrilled...
wdayradionow.com
UND President Armacost praises "extraordinary class" and international scholarship recipient as fall semester winds down
(Fargo, ND) -- The president at UND says there are many highlights to celebrate from the current fall semester, which is quickly coming to a close. "We welcomed an extraordinary class. It was the most academically talented class that we've had in a long time," said Andrew Armacost. Armacost says...
wdayradionow.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to set up shop at Red River Valley Fairgrounds
(West Fargo, ND) -- If you ever wondered what the inside of a giant hotdog looks like, a pair of experts have you covered. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making a pit stop at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo Monday and Tuesday from 4pm to 10pm.
wdayradionow.com
I-94 reopened from Dickinson to Fargo, No travel advisories lifted
(Fargo, ND) -- As the winter storm begins to move out of North Dakota, travel restrictions are beginning to ease in the state. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced I-94 has reopened from Dickinson to Fargo. The roadway had been closed since late Tuesday afternoon due to the heavy snowfall and deteriorating conditions.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo School Board to consider adding full, part-time reading teachers
(West Fargo, ND) -- Plenty of decisions on big issues are expected to be put in motion Monday night at the West Fargo School Board meeting, including the possibility of adding to the teaching staff at one school. The Board is expected to vote on the possibility of adding 1.5,...
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm Warning: Now Through Wednesday Morning
A winter storm warning has been issued through most of North Dakota into Minnesota tonight until noon on Wednesday. Additional advisories may be warranted Thursday into Friday with a potential second burst of snow and increasing wind into Friday afternoon. Through tonight areas of a freezing drizzle and wintery mix...
wdayradionow.com
TSA official: "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo" in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- A TSA official is talking about the number of firearms she says were recovered at the security checkpoint at Fargo's Hector International Airport over the past year. "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo. It's a problem nationwide. I think again there are...
wdayradionow.com
I-94 closes between Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain details road conditions on WDAY Midday
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is sharing an update regarding winter storm conditions and urging people to stay home. Brian Niewind is a Captain with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He joined WDAY Midday to discuss the road conditions, which are degrading due to a winter storm expected to bring eight to fourteen inches of snow to The Red River Valley.
wdayradionow.com
Hundreds of hams to be donated to The Salvation Army
(Fargo, ND) -- Hornbacher's and Cloverdale Foods will be sending hundreds of hams to a prominent local charity. The 832 hams will be presented on Thursday, December 14th at 11 a.m to The Salvation Army of Fargo. They will be presented at the Osgood Hornbachers, located at 4151 45th St S, Fargo.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney: Planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North can't extend to Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says a planned pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North will not extend over the Red River to the City of Moorhead because of funding requirements tied to the federal grant, which will be used to cover most of the anticipated cost of the planned project.
wdayradionow.com
Mahoney declares emergency due to snowfall, deteriorating road conditions in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Mayor Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to enact a closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will be in full operation to protect...
wdayradionow.com
Five NDSU Bison Have Earned A Spot on the Associated Press FCS All-America Team
Five North Dakota State Bison have been named to the Associated Press FCS All-America Team. Three Bison found themselves in the first team in left tackle Cody Mauch, left guard Nash Jensen, and defensive end Spencer Waege. Fullback Hunter Luepke earned a spot on the second team as all-purpose player, and safety Michael Tutsie was given third team honors.
wdayradionow.com
NDSU’s Skunberg Has Earned the TicketSmarter Summit League MBB Peak Performer of the Week Award
On Monday, league officials announced that North Dakota State junior guard Boden Skunberg has been awarded as the latest TicketSmarter Summit League Men’s Basketball Peak Performer of the Week for the first time in his career. He dominated the competition in three games throughout the week averaging 20.3 points...
wdayradionow.com
Man facing prison time after 2021 shooting at Arbors Apartments in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing prison time after being convicted in a 2021 shooting at the Arbors Apartments in Fargo. Oliver Tye was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for aggravated assault. Tye was wanted for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at the Arbors on January 24th of last year.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo School Board to vote on changes to public speaking portion of meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- Changes are just a brief discussion and vote away for part of how the Fargo School Board interacts with the public at their meetings. The board will vote on changes passed down from the Governance Committee over the past number of weeks to policy GP-2E, which controls the board's organization of meetings and rules.
wdayradionow.com
Hawley man suffers injuries after rolling semi in Trail County
(Buxton, ND) -- The driver of a semi taken to Sanford in Fargo after a crash Tuesday morning in Trail County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that around 8 a.m. 32-year-old Grant Ludwig was headed northbound on I-29 from Fargo to Grand Forks when his semi slid over ice, causing him to lose control and flip the big rig.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Fire Department responds to vehicle fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- No injuries have been reported after two Semi trucks burst into flames in West Fargo Tuesday evening. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 10:01 p.m. crews were dispatched to 714 12th Avenue Northwest for an active vehicle fire. When crews arrived on...
Comments / 0