(Fargo, ND) -- The season's first winter storm has led to multiple school districts in the area planning ahead for Wednesday. The Fargo Public School District will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10th and noted that all students and staff will be expected to be in school on that day.

FARGO, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO