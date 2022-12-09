Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Joins Magic Johnson As Only Lakers To Record Triple-Double Off Bench
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Russell Westbrook joined Magic Johnson as the only player in franchise history to record a triple-double off the bench. Westbrook accomplished the feat after he scored his third field goal of the night in the Lakers’ overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. For...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Disagrees With Draymond Green's GOAT Comments, Reveals His Two Picks For That Title
Draymond Green recently made headlines due to his comments on the ongoing GOAT debate, obviously picking LeBron James, who went from being his archrival to one of his best friends in the league. Green isn't shy when sharing his opinion on anything and when it comes to James' greatness, he...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Breaks Silence On Why Suns Players Were Mad After Zion Williamson's Late Windmill Dunk
Cameron Payne has opened up on the controversial Zion Williamson dunk on Friday night, where the New Orleans Pelicans star went for a late windmill dunk that sent every fan at Smoothie King Center into a frenzy, but not everybody shared that joy with him. After the game was over,...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Show Proofs Of Suns Players' Lack Of Sportsmanship After They Complained About Zion Williamson's Late-Game Dunk
NBA Fans dished out some throwbacks of the Phoenix Suns doing something similar after they complained about Zion Williamson's late windmill dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' comprehensive 128-117 win. The Suns weren't a pleased lot when they saw Williamson load up for a dunk and a heated exchange between...
Yardbarker
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
When talking about the wealthiest NBA players ever, you would usually think of guys such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, or Shaquille O'Neal. However, one guy that is in that company, despite being far from an NBA household name, is a former Milwaukee Buck, Junior Bridgeman. NBA career.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Lakers Defeating Pistons: "Lakers Are A Trade Away From Being Contenders."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has had a slow start to the season, but it seems as though they are turning things around slowly but surely. They have recently defeated the Detroit Pistons, which stopped a 3-game losing streak. A lot of fans reacted to the Los...
Yardbarker
LeBron James' SpringHill Company Is Reportedly Taken Seriously In Hollywood: "Now, There's A LeBron Era"
When LeBron James moved to Los Angeles to become a Laker following the end of his second stint with the Cavaliers, there were rumors about his priorities. Some thought he was more invested in becoming a part of the movie business than winning more championships, and he proved them wrong almost immediately by winning it all with the team in 2020.
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Shared A Wholesome Message As His Sons Bronny And Bryce Prepare To Face Off Against Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan
LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, even though he still has big ambitions to fulfill on the court. His longevity has become his calling card in debates about his legacy, but sometimes it's easy to forget just how long the King has been around. Those are the times when the fact that both his sons could be in the NBA soon comes up.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Yardbarker
Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings may be interested in Kyle Kuzma, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam
December 15th is a key date for the NBA trade market, as 74 additional players who signed extensions this summer become trade eligible. This makes it easier for teams to match salaries in deals, and since it aligns with teams being a third of the way through the season and teams are figuring out whether they're buyers or sellers, it often marks the beginning of the NBA trade season.
Yardbarker
Videos emerge of Chris Paul taking cheap shots at Jose Alvarado
Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado do not like one another, and the two guards got into it once again late in Friday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. We now know a bit more about what led to the latest spat. The Suns and Pelicans...
Yardbarker
L.A. Has Talked With Knicks About Cam Reddish & Evan Fournier Trade
With the Dec. 15 date approaching when players who signed this offseason are eligible to be traded, all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers to see what moves the team will make. One name that has been linked to the Lakers, seemingly for years now, is New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tiger Woods Has Hilarious Response When Asked About LeBron James Vs. Michael Jordan Debate
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has certainly made a case as the NBA GOAT given the longevity of his career and the numerous accolades and awards he’s compiled. At this point, it’s hard to argue too much against James considering what he’s been able to accomplish and multiple NBA greats like Isiah Thomas and Shaquille O’Neal believe he’ll go down as the GOAT if he breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record.
Yardbarker
Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal
Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
