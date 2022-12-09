ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization

The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shared A Wholesome Message As His Sons Bronny And Bryce Prepare To Face Off Against Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan

LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, even though he still has big ambitions to fulfill on the court. His longevity has become his calling card in debates about his legacy, but sometimes it's easy to forget just how long the King has been around. Those are the times when the fact that both his sons could be in the NBA soon comes up.
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris

The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings may be interested in Kyle Kuzma, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam

December 15th is a key date for the NBA trade market, as 74 additional players who signed extensions this summer become trade eligible. This makes it easier for teams to match salaries in deals, and since it aligns with teams being a third of the way through the season and teams are figuring out whether they're buyers or sellers, it often marks the beginning of the NBA trade season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

L.A. Has Talked With Knicks About Cam Reddish & Evan Fournier Trade

With the Dec. 15 date approaching when players who signed this offseason are eligible to be traded, all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers to see what moves the team will make. One name that has been linked to the Lakers, seemingly for years now, is New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Tiger Woods Has Hilarious Response When Asked About LeBron James Vs. Michael Jordan Debate

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has certainly made a case as the NBA GOAT given the longevity of his career and the numerous accolades and awards he’s compiled. At this point, it’s hard to argue too much against James considering what he’s been able to accomplish and multiple NBA greats like Isiah Thomas and Shaquille O’Neal believe he’ll go down as the GOAT if he breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal

Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
PHOENIX, AZ

