This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Sugar Hill remains top choice for St. Pete faith leader on Tropicana Field redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors in St. Petersburg said they believe it's a chance to honor the community displaced when Tropicana Field was built. Sugar Hill Community Partners is still the top choice of the four developers for Bishop Manuel L. Sykes of Bethel Community Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.
stpetecatalyst.com
Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects
Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
mynews13.com
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
stpetecatalyst.com
TECO to open HQ in Midtown
December 12, 2022 - Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will move to a new headquarters building in Midtown Tampa in 2025. It will own 11 floors of the Midtown East building, at 1 Midtown Place. With more than 900 employees reporting to this facility, it will be the largest employer in Midtown Tampa, according to TECO's announcement last week. TECO said it conducted an extensive site search and found the new site caters to its needs as it is inland, protecting it from flooding, and is close to interstate I-275, among other factors. “In the heart of the community that our companies have called home for more than a century, our new location will be situated on higher ground and readily accessible to employees at all times, including during storm response, which is an important part of our service to customers,” Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric, said in the news release. “This is an investment in resiliency, allowing us to continue to reliably serve our customers as we strive to provide power that’s always on.” The companies have occupied TECO Plaza, 702 N. Franklin St., in downtown Tampa since 1981.
stpetecatalyst.com
Ferry officials to connect businesses, riders
December 12, 2022 - Cross-Bay Ferry officials announced the opening of a new Community Partner Program Monday that provides marketing to connect downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa businesses with passengers by offering exclusive discounts and deals. According to the release, the free program allows local merchants, museums and attractions to post logos and special offers on the Cross-Bay Ferry Website. Riders redeem offers by showing proof of purchase of a ferry ticket. The release states that a pilot program launched earlier this year attracted over 15 business partners, and officials expect to build on its success.
stpetecatalyst.com
City raises concerns on Ruth Eckerd Hall agreement
Clearwater council members are tussling over the language and lack of information to enter a binding contract with Ruth Eckerd Hall for control of the new waterfront amphitheater. During a Monday city council work session, the council members reviewed a venue license agreement between the city and REH to provide...
stpetecatalyst.com
Why Harte Hanks chose InsideOut, St. Petersburg
Officials with Boston-based Harte Hanks recently acquired a St. Petersburg sales play development and experimentation startup because they felt its unique culture fit well with the global customer experience company. The city’s live-work-play atmosphere was an added bonus for the company. Ben Chacko, managing director of customer care for...
floridapolitics.com
New questions arise for Ken Welch as several staffers get axed
The city gave no explanation for firing several high-level employees. Two directors were fired from the city of St. Petersburg this month, another resigned without notice and a manager was also fired. It’s the latest staffing shake-up at City Hall that leaves those watching wondering what is going on behind...
Bay News 9
Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
Florida teachers discover mastodon jaw, tusks in local waters
They never imagined they would find something like this!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL
Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
The Weekly Challenger
Check out PTC’s new barbering program
ST. PETERSBURG — Trying to remain a cut above in education, Pinellas Technical College is now offering its Barbering program at the St. Petersburg campus. Longtime master barber and new instructor William Anderson began his involvement with PTC as an advisor to the Barbering program for the Clearwater campus. He spent a few years there before Boe Norwood, director of the St. Pete campus and client of Anderson’s, asked him if he’d be interested in teaching his profession to students at PTC St. Pete.
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies at 94
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former U.S. Rep....
What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?
Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
usf.edu
Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches
Red tide is back in Pinellas County. High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay. And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported...
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
30+ Free Holiday Events in Tampa Bay for a Festive Date
This holiday season it is so important to find ways to have quality time together....
St. Petersburg, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in St. Petersburg. The Bradenton Christian School basketball team will have a game with Shorecrest Preparatory School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
St. Pete officially opts out of county tenant protections in favor of adopting its own renter bill of rights
Activists are happy with some of the changes, but continue to push for a tenant’s right to counsel.
Bay News 9
Nonprofit flies toys to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mary Bryant knows there’s always enough space on an important flight like the one happening Saturday morning. “We're going to cram it as much as we can,” said Bryant, a pilot out of St. Petersburg. She’s been flying for over 40 years, but...
