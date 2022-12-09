ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects

Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

TECO to open HQ in Midtown

December 12, 2022 - Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will move to a new headquarters building in Midtown Tampa in 2025. It will own 11 floors of the Midtown East building, at 1 Midtown Place. With more than 900 employees reporting to this facility, it will be the largest employer in Midtown Tampa, according to TECO's announcement last week. TECO said it conducted an extensive site search and found the new site caters to its needs as it is inland, protecting it from flooding, and is close to interstate I-275, among other factors. “In the heart of the community that our companies have called home for more than a century, our new location will be situated on higher ground and readily accessible to employees at all times, including during storm response, which is an important part of our service to customers,” Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric, said in the news release. “This is an investment in resiliency, allowing us to continue to reliably serve our customers as we strive to provide power that’s always on.” The companies have occupied TECO Plaza, 702 N. Franklin St., in downtown Tampa since 1981.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Ferry officials to connect businesses, riders

December 12, 2022 - Cross-Bay Ferry officials announced the opening of a new Community Partner Program Monday that provides marketing to connect downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa businesses with passengers by offering exclusive discounts and deals. According to the release, the free program allows local merchants, museums and attractions to post logos and special offers on the Cross-Bay Ferry Website. Riders redeem offers by showing proof of purchase of a ferry ticket. The release states that a pilot program launched earlier this year attracted over 15 business partners, and officials expect to build on its success.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City raises concerns on Ruth Eckerd Hall agreement

Clearwater council members are tussling over the language and lack of information to enter a binding contract with Ruth Eckerd Hall for control of the new waterfront amphitheater. During a Monday city council work session, the council members reviewed a venue license agreement between the city and REH to provide...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why Harte Hanks chose InsideOut, St. Petersburg

Officials with Boston-based Harte Hanks recently acquired a St. Petersburg sales play development and experimentation startup because they felt its unique culture fit well with the global customer experience company. The city’s live-work-play atmosphere was an added bonus for the company. Ben Chacko, managing director of customer care for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

New questions arise for Ken Welch as several staffers get axed

The city gave no explanation for firing several high-level employees. Two directors were fired from the city of St. Petersburg this month, another resigned without notice and a manager was also fired. It’s the latest staffing shake-up at City Hall that leaves those watching wondering what is going on behind...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL

Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
SPRING HILL, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Check out PTC’s new barbering program

ST. PETERSBURG — Trying to remain a cut above in education, Pinellas Technical College is now offering its Barbering program at the St. Petersburg campus. Longtime master barber and new instructor William Anderson began his involvement with PTC as an advisor to the Barbering program for the Clearwater campus. He spent a few years there before Boe Norwood, director of the St. Pete campus and client of Anderson’s, asked him if he’d be interested in teaching his profession to students at PTC St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches

Red tide is back in Pinellas County. High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay. And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Nonprofit flies toys to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mary Bryant knows there’s always enough space on an important flight like the one happening Saturday morning. “We're going to cram it as much as we can,” said Bryant, a pilot out of St. Petersburg. She’s been flying for over 40 years, but...
FORT MYERS, FL

