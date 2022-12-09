ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Pep Hamilton describes the challenge of facing Cowboys' front-seven

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOCl0_0jdUWUKt00

With their 1-10-1 record, the Houston Texans are just trying to limp to the finish line of their failed 2022 season in the hopes of starting fresh with some new talent next year. This has been a painful campaign for players, coaches, and especially fans who have watched the team succumb to utter collapse.

Now faced with the challenge of their intrastate rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 14, it doesn’t seem that the end of their schedule can come fast enough. Houston’s offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton spoke to reporters on Thursday about what he thinks will be the hardest obstacle to overcome in the matchup: the Cowboys’ front seven.

“It’s well documented. We’re talking about one of the best defenses in the National Football League and it starts with the guys up front,” Hamilton explained. “The guys up front allow the guys on the back end to play really aggressively as well. It will be a tremendous challenge, but it’s the National Football league. From week-to-week, you’re going to have these challenges. We just have to come out and play our game.”

Hamilton will need to get creative to help his offense score points against Dallas, and would be wise to plan for some extra protection when he calls passing plays for quarterback Kyle Allen. Houston will be lucky if they’re able to keep this game close, and it is Hamilton’s job to ensure that his unit can put up enough points to stay competitive against one of the NFC’s top teams.

Whether that will happen or not is unclear, but the Texans are heavy underdogs heading into this matchup, so chances are they’re on a collision course for their eleventh loss of the season. If Hamilton can work some magic in practices this week, though, Houston just might be able to surprise their opponent and come out with a hard-fought win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room

Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This transfer portal QB was a surprise visitor over the weekend for Florida

Florida hosted a ton of official visitors over the weekend, but one of the surprise names in town was Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz. A social media post revealed that Mertz was in town and Swamp247 is confirming that the former top-100 recruit was in Gainesville and will stay through Sunday. Mertz hit the transfer portal just a day before it opened on Dec. 4. Through four seasons (32 games starts in 34 games) with the Badgers, he completed 59.5% of his passes for 5,394 yards and 38 touchdowns. Mertz also threw 26 interceptions in Madison.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Davis Mills earned A-minus grade for outing against the Cowboys

The Houston Texans went back to Davis Mills in Week 14. They needed their second-year quarterback to lead the offense on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Mills split time with backup Jeff Driskel, who was elevated from the practice squad the day before the game. Nevertheless the former Stanford product went 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception — a desperation heave on the game’s final play — in Houston’s 27-23 loss to Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy