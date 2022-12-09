Read full article on original website
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
Junior Bridgeman played for 12 seasons in the NBA, but he made his fortune off the court.
Lakers News: Fourth Quarter Rally Singled Out By Russell Westbrook As Proof Of Team's Heart
The Lakers guard shares what this hard-fought game reveals about the team.
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
"My daddy used to tell me all the time, ‘You got to rebound like Barkley and get some elbows up" — Shaquille O'Neal on why Charles Barkley is perfect for NBA on TNT
As NBA on TNT stars, Shaq knows what Barkley brings to the table.
“That don’t sound like Magic at all to me" — Larry Bird's rare comment on Magic Johnson and Los Angeles Lakers' fallout
Whatever negative was said about Magic Johnson as Lakers president, Larry Bird wasn't buying it.
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Taj Gibson on whether the Chicago Bulls should retire Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah’s jerseys
Taj Gibson talked about why the Bulls should retire Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah’s jerseys.
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
"Y'all think y'all did something? I'm a six time champion! Take my shoes off" - When Michael Jordan scolded and dominated the whole Charlotte Hornets team in practice after a loss
Since he entered the league, Michael Jordan has always been known for his competitive spirit and hunger to win, which is why it isn't a shocker to know that he acts the same as an owner
Miami Heat Sign A Player And Waive A Player
The Miami Heat have signed Orlando Robinson and waived Dru Smith.
When Michael Jordan ignored an open teammate to secure MVP honors in a charity game
Michael Jordan’s competitiveness is unrivaled. Just ask former NBA player Chris Washburn.
Ray Allen recalls Michael Jordan dropping 40 in their first NBA matchup
In his rookie year, Ray Allen got schooled by Michael Jordan as he dropped 40 points on him
Paul George Hopes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Stay Together Forever
LA Clippers star Paul George wants Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to remain a duo with the Boston Celtics
Bucks, Suns And Rockets Reportedly Discussed A 3-Team Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns discussed a three-team trade.
BREAKING: Jalen Brunson Leaves Knicks' Sunday Tilt With Kings, Doubtful to Return
Brunson went back to the locker room with the New York Knicks holding a big lead.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected
Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
