Lottie Starowicz (Wilkosz) of Batavia, New York passed away with her family by her side on December 12, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born in Batavia on July 27, 1933 to father Leon Wilkosz and mother Bertha Wilkosz (Wrobel). She lived in the same house she was born in for almost her entire life. Lottie was married to her husband, Paul Starowicz, for 67 years. They had a long and happy life together. Paul passed away on January 10, 2022.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO