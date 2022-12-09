ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Pricey pants from 1857 shipwreck sold for $114K, raise questions about Levi's

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zj473_0jdUU21S00

PIX Now 07:46

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000.

The white, heavy-duty miner's pants with a five-button fly were among 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts that sold for a total of nearly $1 million in Reno last weekend, according to Holabird Western American Collections.

There's disagreement about whether the pricey pants have any ties to the father of modern-day blue jeans, Levi Strauss, as they predate by 16 years the first pair officially manufactured by his San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873. Some say historical evidence suggests there are links to Strauss, who was a wealthy wholesaler of dry goods at the time, and the pants could be a very early version of what would become the iconic jeans.

But the company's historian and archive director, Tracey Panek, says any claims about their origin are "speculation."

"The pants are not Levi's nor do I believe they are miner's work plans," she wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Regardless of their origin, there's no denying the pants were made before the S.S. Central America sank in a hurricane on Sept. 12, 1857, packed with passengers who began their journey in San Francisco and were on their way to New York via Panama. And there's no indication older work pants dating to the Gold Rush-era exist.

"Those miner's jeans are like the first flag on the moon, a historic moment in history," said Dwight Manley, managing partner of the California Gold Marketing Group, which owns the artifacts and put them up for auction.

Other auction items that had been entombed for more than a century in the ship's wreckage 7,200 feet (2,195 meters) below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean included the purser's keys to the treasure room where tons of Gold Rush coins and assayers ingots were stored. It sold for $103,200.

Tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold since shipwreck recovery began in 1988. But last Saturday marked the first time any artifacts hit the auction block. Another auction is planned in February.

"There has never been anything like the scope of these recovered artifacts, which represented a time capsule of daily life during the Gold Rush," said Fred Holabird, president of the auction company.

The lid of a Wells Fargo & Co. treasure box believed to be the oldest of its kind went for $99,600. An 1849 Colt pocket pistol sold for $30,000. A $20 gold coin minted in San Francisco in 1856 and later stamped with a Sacramento drug store ad brought $43,200.

Most of the passengers aboard the S.S. Central America left San Francisco on another ship — the S.S. Sonora — and sailed to Panama, where they crossed the isthmus by train before boarding the doomed ship. Of those on board when the S.S. Central America went down, 425 died and 153 were saved.

The unique mix of artifacts from high society San Franciscans to blue-collar workers piqued the interest of historians and collectors alike. The pants came from the trunk of an Oregon man, John Dement, who served in the Mexican-American War.

"At the end of the day, nobody can say these are or are not Levi's with 100% certainty," Manley said. But "these are the only known Gold Rush jean ... not present in any collection in the world."

Holabird, considered a Gold Rush-era expert in his over 50 years as a scientist and historian, agreed: "So far, no museum has come forward with another."

Panek said Levi Strauss & Co. and Jacob Davis, a Reno tailor, received a U.S. Patent in May 1873 for "An Improvement in Fastening Pocket-Openings." Months later, she said, the company began manufacturing the famous riveted pants — "Levi's 501 jeans, the first modern blue jean."

She said before the auction that the shipwreck pants have no company branding — no "patches, buttons or even rivets, the innovation patented in 1873."

Panek added in emails to AP this week that the pants "are not typical of miner's work pants in our archives." She cited the color, "unusual fly design with extra side buttonholes" and the non-denim fabric that's lighter weight "than cloth used for its earliest riveted clothing."

Holabird said he told Panek while she examined the pants in Reno last week there was no way to compare them historically or scientifically to those made in 1873.

Everything had changed — the materials, product availability, manufacturing techniques and market distribution — between 1857 and the time Strauss came out with a rivet-enforced pocket, Holabird said. He said Panek didn't disagree with him.

Levi Strauss & Co. has long maintained that up until 1873, the company was strictly a wholesaler and did no manufacturing of clothing.

Holabird believes the pants were made by a subcontractor for Strauss. He decided to "follow the money — follow the gold" and discovered Strauss' had a market reach and sales "on a level never seen before."

"Strauss was the largest single merchant to ship gold out of California in the 1857-1858 period," Holabird said.

The list of the $1.6 million cargo that left San Francisco on the S.S. Sonora in August 1857 for Panama was topped by Wells Fargo's $260,300 in gold. Five other big banks were next, followed by Levi Strauss with $76,441. Levi Strauss had at least 14 similar shipments averaging $91,033 each from 1856-58, Holabird said.

"Strauss is selling to every decent-sized dry goods store in the California gold regions, probably hundreds of them — from Shasta to Sonora and beyond," Holabird said. "This guy was an absolute marketing genius, unforeseen."

"In short, his huge sales create a cause to be manufactured. He would have to contract with producers for an entire production run."

Comments / 19

[type your name here]
2d ago

No apparent connection to the Levi Strauss company but their name was repeated numerous times in this article. Why is that? Perhaps the author never considered the possibility the jeans were homemade, Duh.

Reply(1)
16
Unreal
2d ago

I've had Levi jeans for 20 years, now they are not made to last, like all other products. I can't imagine why we are running out of room to bury the junk allowed to be sold these days.

Reply
6
#hooboy
2d ago

What idiot would pay that much for a pair of jeans? Some people just have way too much money.

Reply(7)
14
Related
CBS Sacramento

Pants pulled from 1857 "Ship of Gold" shipwreck sell for $114,000

Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000.The white, heavy-duty miner's pants with a five-button fly were among 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts that sold for a total of nearly $1 million in Reno last weekend, according to Holabird Western American Collections.There's disagreement about whether the pricey pants have any ties to the father of modern-day blue jeans, Levi Strauss, as they predate by 16 years the first pair officially manufactured by his San...
OREGON STATE
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AMY KAPLAN

Family of Woman Decapitated at National Park seeking $140 Million

According to the New York Post, the family of a woman killed at a Utah National Park more than two years ago is asking the courts to award them $140 million for her death. "Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo," the outlet reported.
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
iheart.com

Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog

A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
CALIFORNIA STATE
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
102K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy