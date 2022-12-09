ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep notebook: Harmon steps down; Pascagoula sweeps Moss Point

Moss Point High School is apparently looking for a new head football coach and Athletics Director after Eugene Harmon stepped down from both positions recently. The Moss Point School District website has both posts listed as open, with the AD position being announced in October and the head football coach slot posted last Thursday, Dec. 10th. Both positions were still listed as open on the website as of Monday afternoon.
MOSS POINT, MS
WKRG

Bryant Pleasant of LeFlore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.75 GPA, is on the AHSAA Leadership Council, the Mobile County Junior City Council, a LeFlore 4-year Honor Student and a member of the SGA. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays linebacker on the Football Team, second...
MOBILE, AL
vicksburgnews.com

Reed Buys commits to South Alabama

Vicksburg native Reed Buys has announced that he will transfer to the University of South Alabama to play football next season. Buys, who most recently played for Mississippi State University, made the announcement over Twitter on Monday. Buys announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 1. He...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport

Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. The company contracted for the job is Gulf Breeze. Businesses impacted by water boil notice. Updated: 6...
GULFPORT, MS
ourmshome.com

7 Fun Outdoor Activities for the Holidays

It’s the holiday season, so you may be looking for activities to enjoy the magic of this time of year! Fortunately, it doesn’t get terribly cold in our state, which makes it a lot easier to indulge in some fun outdoor activities. In addition, these outdoor activities may become a yearly tradition for your family!
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

A teacher of the year is now a Golden Apple winner

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Carey Arensberg has quite a following in her classroom—but also on the social media platform Tic-Toc. “It was very unexpected but it’s opened up a lot of good opportunities and it’s helped us a lot in here,” she said. How many followers? “I think like 435 thousand or something (laughs)  It’s […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
ourmshome.com

The Legendary Bellamy Brothers Are Returning to Pascagoula

After performing a sold-out, standing-room-only show in Pascagoula in February, the legendary Bellamy Brothers will return to The Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, March 3rd. Tickets for the show, which is presented by Roy’s Bar, are already on sale at grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula. The show, like the previous one, is expected to sell out because The Grand Magnolia Ballroom is one of the more intimate venues the Grammy Award-nominated group will play on its 2023 world tour.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday. In making her decision, Second Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen Michele Edmondson, cited a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the 81st Training Wing.”
BILOXI, MS
utv44.com

Chaos erupts at latest Prichard Water Board meeting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board held a much-anticipated meeting today. Residents of Alabama Village have been pushing for answers as to why their water may be shut off. A lot was said at the meeting, but it doesn’t seem like too much was accomplished on that...
PRICHARD, AL
WLOX

Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi residents waiting for an update on clean water

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi residents are still waiting for a sign of relief as the city entered its fourth straight day of being under a boil water notice. Six gallons. That’s how much water Devonna Hamilton boils per day. She said the cycle is turning into a what seems like a nightmare.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
MOBILE, AL

