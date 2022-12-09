After performing a sold-out, standing-room-only show in Pascagoula in February, the legendary Bellamy Brothers will return to The Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, March 3rd. Tickets for the show, which is presented by Roy’s Bar, are already on sale at grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula. The show, like the previous one, is expected to sell out because The Grand Magnolia Ballroom is one of the more intimate venues the Grammy Award-nominated group will play on its 2023 world tour.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO