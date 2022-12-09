Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourmshome.com
Prep notebook: Harmon steps down; Pascagoula sweeps Moss Point
Moss Point High School is apparently looking for a new head football coach and Athletics Director after Eugene Harmon stepped down from both positions recently. The Moss Point School District website has both posts listed as open, with the AD position being announced in October and the head football coach slot posted last Thursday, Dec. 10th. Both positions were still listed as open on the website as of Monday afternoon.
WKRG
Bryant Pleasant of LeFlore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.75 GPA, is on the AHSAA Leadership Council, the Mobile County Junior City Council, a LeFlore 4-year Honor Student and a member of the SGA. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays linebacker on the Football Team, second...
Kaden Irving, Ole Miss baseball signee's exit velocity among 2023 Perfect Game leaderboards
Kaden Irving, a member of Ole Miss baseball's 2023 signing class, is currently among Perfect Game's leaderboards following his showing in Perfect Game's 2022 National Showcase. With a top exit velocity of 101 miles an hour, Irving is tied with a few others for third best in that specific category in Perfect Game's Class of 2023 metrics.
vicksburgnews.com
Reed Buys commits to South Alabama
Vicksburg native Reed Buys has announced that he will transfer to the University of South Alabama to play football next season. Buys, who most recently played for Mississippi State University, made the announcement over Twitter on Monday. Buys announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 1. He...
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
WLOX
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
WLOX
LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport
Christmas is only 12 days away, so now is the time to complete all of your online holiday shopping. Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. The company contracted for the job is Gulf Breeze. Businesses impacted by water boil notice. Updated: 6...
ourmshome.com
7 Fun Outdoor Activities for the Holidays
It’s the holiday season, so you may be looking for activities to enjoy the magic of this time of year! Fortunately, it doesn’t get terribly cold in our state, which makes it a lot easier to indulge in some fun outdoor activities. In addition, these outdoor activities may become a yearly tradition for your family!
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
A teacher of the year is now a Golden Apple winner
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Carey Arensberg has quite a following in her classroom—but also on the social media platform Tic-Toc. “It was very unexpected but it’s opened up a lot of good opportunities and it’s helped us a lot in here,” she said. How many followers? “I think like 435 thousand or something (laughs) It’s […]
ourmshome.com
The Legendary Bellamy Brothers Are Returning to Pascagoula
After performing a sold-out, standing-room-only show in Pascagoula in February, the legendary Bellamy Brothers will return to The Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, March 3rd. Tickets for the show, which is presented by Roy’s Bar, are already on sale at grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula. The show, like the previous one, is expected to sell out because The Grand Magnolia Ballroom is one of the more intimate venues the Grammy Award-nominated group will play on its 2023 world tour.
WLOX
Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday. In making her decision, Second Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen Michele Edmondson, cited a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the 81st Training Wing.”
WLOX
Roadwork continues on Old Fort Bayou, may take longer than planned
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road project that has been in the works for about a year could take longer than planned. Crews are working to widen Old Fort Bayou Road near Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs. Before new lanes can be laid, things like utilities must...
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip
Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday. The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.
utv44.com
Chaos erupts at latest Prichard Water Board meeting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board held a much-anticipated meeting today. Residents of Alabama Village have been pushing for answers as to why their water may be shut off. A lot was said at the meeting, but it doesn’t seem like too much was accomplished on that...
WLOX
Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
WLOX
Biloxi residents waiting for an update on clean water
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi residents are still waiting for a sign of relief as the city entered its fourth straight day of being under a boil water notice. Six gallons. That’s how much water Devonna Hamilton boils per day. She said the cycle is turning into a what seems like a nightmare.
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Sykes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Anthony Sykes, who Marshals said could be in the RV Taylor area. Anthony Sykes was convicted of being a Felon in […]
WLOX
Biloxi water tests show no traces of E. coli; boil water notice still in effect
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Follow up water tests conducted in Biloxi show no traces of E. coli, according to a release from the city. However, the boil water notice put into effect Friday remains in effect while testing continues. Affected areas include Biloxi south of the bay from Point Cadet...
Comments / 0