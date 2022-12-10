Read full article on original website
Brazil: Ronaldo names surprising picks for possible successors to Tite
Brazil legend Ronaldo has given his thoughts on who should replace Tite as the head coach of the Selecao, picking three foreign names.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's huge Gvardiol bid; Arsenal step up Mudryk interest
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Josko Gvardiol, Mkyhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Marcus Rashford and more.
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to train at Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Real Madrid for an individual training session.
Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Steven Gerrard 'may emerge' as contender to replace Gareth Southgate
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
Robin van Persie shares thoughts on working with Erik ten Hag
Robin van Persie has praised Erik ten Hag after working with the Manchester United manager for a few days.
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Argentina are finally delivering a Lionel Messi game plan that works
Argentina may have found a World Cup plan that works for Lionel Messi - just get out of his way.
Lionel Scaloni defends Argentina behaviour following Netherlands win
Lionel Scaloni says claims his Argentina team behaved poorly in the World Cup win over Netherlands are 'out of touch with reality.'
Steph Catley reflects on how Arsenal have dealt with injury problems
Steph Catley believes Arsenal are not desperate to finish off their fixtures for 2022 and reach the winter break following an injury hit period, signalling a change in atmosphere around the squad in comparison to last year.
Adam Lallana reveals his first thoughts when Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool
Adam Lallana has spoken about what he did when he first found out that Liverpool had appointed Jurgen Klopp in 2015.
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan: Player ratings as Gunners seal second friendly victory
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan at the Dubai Cup.
4 things Tottenham must address following the World Cup
What Tottenham must do to improve once they return to action after the World Cup.
Theo Hernandez & Randal Kolo Muani react to France returning to World Cup final
Semi-final goal scorers Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani have spoken of their delight of helping France reach a second consecutive World Cup final
Ronaldo backs Neymar for next World Cup despite Brazil doubts
Ronaldo believes Neymar will continue to play for Brazil and star at the next World Cup in four years
Erik ten Hag provides worrying update on Jadon Sancho fitness
Erik ten Hag has revealed Man Utd's concerns over Jadon Sancho's fitness.
