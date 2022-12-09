ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
B93

Some of the Best Paying Side Hustle Ideas in the State of Texas

Everyone is looking for a way to make some additional money on top of their normal paycheck. Life is expensive and anything we can do to increase the money coming in is always a good thing. Which is why I thought it would be fun to share some of the most popular side hustles not only in the state of Texas but across the entire United States. Because some of the best side hustles can take place in any state.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years

Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
TEXAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal

Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
B93

Three Unique Texas Christmas Traditions to Make You Smile

One of the things I am most proud of when it comes to being Texan is how we have upheld traditions from the frontier families that shaped our great state decades ago. In the 1800s thousands of Germans came to Texas to settle and with them some amazing Christmas traditions that we still practice today. Like the lighting of the " Christmas pyramid" in Fredricksburg.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather

DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

HHSC And Governor Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas

$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas. An announcement by Governor Greg Abbott was published today which states that the Texas HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) received approval from the US DA (Department of Agriculture) for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer) food benefits for families in Texas with children who temporarily lost access to the federal funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. Governor Abbott stated that the state of Texas is continuously working to make sure that the families and children in Texas impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. He also thanks the HHSC and TEA for working with the US DA to provide these benefits to families across the state.
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS Philly

Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
B93

B93

