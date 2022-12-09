Read full article on original website
Related
TURN AROUND & IMMEDIENTLY LEAVE IF YOU SEE PURPLE PAINT IN TEXAS
Here's why you need to turn around and quickly leave the area if you see purple paint in Texas. There are a few ways to notify people that entry is forbidden. A few common ways are:. Oral Notice. Written Notice. Signs. Fenced Off Area. However, in Texas, there is one...
There Is An Outbreak Of Canine Flu. Here Is What You Should Know
After the COVID-19 pandemic, the concern around illness and diseases spread. The fear, especially in this season, usually surrounds respiratory illnesses like RSV or influenza, but doctors in texas have recommended that you should also look out for cases of canine flu, according to KXAN. Canine influenza is quite similar...
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
Some of the Best Paying Side Hustle Ideas in the State of Texas
Everyone is looking for a way to make some additional money on top of their normal paycheck. Life is expensive and anything we can do to increase the money coming in is always a good thing. Which is why I thought it would be fun to share some of the most popular side hustles not only in the state of Texas but across the entire United States. Because some of the best side hustles can take place in any state.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
News Channel 25
VIDEO: Texas man reunited with dog after 7 years, found dying in motel
(CC NEWSOURCE) — A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her... more than a thousand miles away. The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog 'Jazzy' was before she ran off during the July fourth fireworks seven years ago. He recently got a...
Cases of canine flu surge in Texas, what to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
Videos & Photos Show Widespread Damage Across Texas From Possible Tornadoes
Several structures across the region have been damaged.
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"
"I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime." Texas Gov. Abbott.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal
Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
Assclown Alert: Creating a dangerous atmosphere with Texas' anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers
As the increasing threats against drag shows suggest, the Texas GOP's anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has consequences.
Three Unique Texas Christmas Traditions to Make You Smile
One of the things I am most proud of when it comes to being Texan is how we have upheld traditions from the frontier families that shaped our great state decades ago. In the 1800s thousands of Germans came to Texas to settle and with them some amazing Christmas traditions that we still practice today. Like the lighting of the " Christmas pyramid" in Fredricksburg.
Thinking about making tamales? Here’s why many choose to buy them instead
Across Texas, cravings for tamales have reached a peak for the year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ktalnews.com
East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
orangeandbluepress.com
HHSC And Governor Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas
$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas. An announcement by Governor Greg Abbott was published today which states that the Texas HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) received approval from the US DA (Department of Agriculture) for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer) food benefits for families in Texas with children who temporarily lost access to the federal funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. Governor Abbott stated that the state of Texas is continuously working to make sure that the families and children in Texas impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. He also thanks the HHSC and TEA for working with the US DA to provide these benefits to families across the state.
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
B93
Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 19