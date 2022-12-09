Updated: Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect apprehended at Va. state line

CAMDEN — A suspect in an early morning bank robbery in Elizabeth City was apprehended at the state line in Virginia and is in custody in Chesapeake, the Camden County sheriff said.

The suspect was taken into custody after engaging in a high-speed pursuit with deputies from Pasquotank and Camden counties, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said.

The Camden Sheriff's Office was notified just before 10:30 a.m. of a bank robbery that had occurred earlier Friday in Elizabeth City, according a Camden Sheriff's Office press release. A communications officer relayed a description of the suspect and suspect's vehicle, which was last seen traveling north on U.S. Highway 17 toward the Virginia state line.

The vehicle was spotted by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies, who attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect did not stop and the pursuit led into Camden, where two Camden units intercepted and gave chase.

The pursuit continued north at speeds in excess of 100 mph and into Virginia, where officers with the Chesapeake Police Department neutralized the suspect's vehicle by deploying tire deflation devices, according to the press release.

The vehicle came to a stop about half of a mile later and the suspect was taken into custody by Camden and Pasquotank deputies without incident. The suspect was transferred to the Chesapeake Police Department for processing.

The suspect's name and other information was not immediately available. Elizabeth City police Chief Phil Webster said police were preparing a press release.

The Camden Sheriff's Office called the suspect's apprehension an example of "why communication and teamwork is so important." There were no reported injuries and no reported property damage.