Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.13.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS BASKETBALL. Broomfield 70, Cherokee Trail 68. Score by quarters:. Broomfield 15 23 14 18 — 70 Cher. Trail...
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: 2022 All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams
AURORA | Overland selections as well as those from Denver East, Doherty, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Westminster on the All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 ALL-METRO...
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: 2022 Class 5A/4A All-Southeast Metro (4A League 5) teams
AURORA | Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Denver South, Far Northeast, Ponderosa and Thomas Jefferson on the All-Southeast Metro League (4A League 5) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports.
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: 2022 All-Front Range League South (5A League 2) teams
AURORA | Rangeview selections as well as those from Brighton, Horizon, Legacy, Mullen and Prairie View on the All-Front Range League South (5A League 2) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.12.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS BASKETBALL. DSST Montview at Gateway, 5:30 p.m. Regis Jesuit at Doherty, 7 p.m.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
sentinelcolorado.com
Cherry Creek mental health day treatment center to be named Traverse Academy
AURORA | The mental health day treatment facility Cherry Creek Schools is building will officially be named Traverse Academy following a vote by the district board of education at its meeting Monday. The name was selected out of about 40 suggestions from district community members, contractors and staff at Children’s...
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: APS needs to find a leader like the one it didn’t had to lose
Aurora residents need not look any further than Denver to see how badly things might go as they bring on board a new leader of Aurora Public Schools. Unwisely, APS Superintendent Rico Munn and the APS school board have parted ways. Munn was that rare public official whose passion was...
sentinelcolorado.com
CASE IN CHIEF: Aurora’s 3rd top cop this year shone in the national spotlight
AURORA | After being sworn in last week, Art Acevedo has taken over as the Aurora Police Department’s latest interim chief and says he has plans to improve communication with officers and the public. He takes over an agency that for several months has been in flux, as the...
sentinelcolorado.com
Munn: Departure prompted by ‘conflict of vision’ with school board
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn’s previously unexplained decision to step down from the helm of Colorado’s fifth-largest school district was prompted by a “conflict of vision” between himself and the school board about the district’s future. That’s how Munn and school board...
sentinelcolorado.com
French ambassador to recognize Aurora’s Global Village Academy Monday
AURORA | The French ambassador to the United States will present the Global Village Academy charter schools in Aurora and Douglas County with a seal of recognition for their French language education Monday, making them the only two schools in Colorado with the distinction. French ambassador Philippe Etienne will present...
sentinelcolorado.com
APS chief of staff nominated to serve as interim superintendent
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools chief of staff Mark Seglem has been nominated to serve as interim superintendent next semester as superintendent Rico Munn prepares to leave the district in a phased exit. The board of education voted to nominate Seglem as interim at its Tuesday meeting by a 5-2...
sentinelcolorado.com
APS receives grant to increase vaccine confidence in community
AURORA | Parents lined up Wednesday morning along Aurora Central High School’s east parking lot to receive free groceries and other staples at the school’s fall market, part of a series of drives at APS schools in partnership with Aurora Interfaith Community Services. To the side of carts...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: A naturalization test may increase knowledge, but does it matter?
Editor: In America students are currently not obligated to do the naturalization test, however are required to gain credit for civics, even if its .5 credit, students from William Smith High School take a class with a civics credit, they are required to pass this class in order to gain civics credit.
Comments / 0