sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 12.13.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. BOYS BASKETBALL. Broomfield 70, Cherokee Trail 68. Score by quarters:. Broomfield 15 23 14 18 — 70 Cher. Trail...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: 2022 All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams

AURORA | Overland selections as well as those from Denver East, Doherty, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Westminster on the All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 ALL-METRO...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: 2022 Class 5A/4A All-Southeast Metro (4A League 5) teams

AURORA | Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Denver South, Far Northeast, Ponderosa and Thomas Jefferson on the All-Southeast Metro League (4A League 5) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: 2022 All-Front Range League South (5A League 2) teams

AURORA | Rangeview selections as well as those from Brighton, Horizon, Legacy, Mullen and Prairie View on the All-Front Range League South (5A League 2) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports schedule, 12.12.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS BASKETBALL. DSST Montview at Gateway, 5:30 p.m. Regis Jesuit at Doherty, 7 p.m.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Cherry Creek mental health day treatment center to be named Traverse Academy

AURORA | The mental health day treatment facility Cherry Creek Schools is building will officially be named Traverse Academy following a vote by the district board of education at its meeting Monday. The name was selected out of about 40 suggestions from district community members, contractors and staff at Children’s...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Munn: Departure prompted by ‘conflict of vision’ with school board

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn’s previously unexplained decision to step down from the helm of Colorado’s fifth-largest school district was prompted by a “conflict of vision” between himself and the school board about the district’s future. That’s how Munn and school board...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

French ambassador to recognize Aurora’s Global Village Academy Monday

AURORA | The French ambassador to the United States will present the Global Village Academy charter schools in Aurora and Douglas County with a seal of recognition for their French language education Monday, making them the only two schools in Colorado with the distinction. French ambassador Philippe Etienne will present...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

APS chief of staff nominated to serve as interim superintendent

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools chief of staff Mark Seglem has been nominated to serve as interim superintendent next semester as superintendent Rico Munn prepares to leave the district in a phased exit. The board of education voted to nominate Seglem as interim at its Tuesday meeting by a 5-2...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

APS receives grant to increase vaccine confidence in community

AURORA | Parents lined up Wednesday morning along Aurora Central High School’s east parking lot to receive free groceries and other staples at the school’s fall market, part of a series of drives at APS schools in partnership with Aurora Interfaith Community Services. To the side of carts...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: A naturalization test may increase knowledge, but does it matter?

Editor: In America students are currently not obligated to do the naturalization test, however are required to gain credit for civics, even if its .5 credit, students from William Smith High School take a class with a civics credit, they are required to pass this class in order to gain civics credit.

