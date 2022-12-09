ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened

Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
