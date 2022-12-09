Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996, and their reputation supersedes them. This generation has a history of negative press. Since the topic became popular, older generations have labeled them as lazy and entitled, mainly due to the fact that many of them were given things like participation awards as young children. Beyond all the negativity, though, millennials are also one of the most adaptive and open-minded generations thus far. Unlike their parents and grandparents, most are well-educated and embrace diversity and change, per Pew Research Center.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO