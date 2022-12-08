Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Karen Beaird King
Karen Beaird King, age 59, a resident of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. Bro. Rowdy Davis officiated the service. Visitation was held two hours prior to the service, from 12 noon until 2:00 PM, on Monday December 12, 2022, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
WBBJ
William “Pedie” Cofer
William J. “Pedie” Cofer, age 65, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and. husband of Brenda McMahan Cofer, departed this life Saturday morning,. December 10, 2022 at his home. Pedie was born June 18, 1957 in Selmer, Tennessee, the son of Bonnie. Lawson Cofer Burnette and the late John William...
WBBJ
Holiday season brings ice skating, parade to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The City of Lexington held the Lexington-Henderson County Christmas Parade Monday night with the theme, Christmas Lights and Winter Nights. Residents lined the streets to see the decorated floats, fire trucks, and even classic cars. The town also saw the opening of an ice skating rink...
WBBJ
TV network star visits students in West Tennessee
MIDDLETON, Tenn. — General Contractor and star of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation Kayleen McCabe visited Middleton Elementary on Monday. McCabe gave some details on why she visited the school. “I am out here in Hardeman County reading to the elementary school students a few of my favorite books....
WBBJ
Ice skating rink to open in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Opening night for the ice skating rink in Lexington is here!. Monday, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony that at 5 p.m. The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington.
WBBJ
2022 Jackson Christmas Parade lights up downtown
JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jackson Christmas parade was held downtown, with many attendees excited to see this year’s line up of floats and vehicles. “Just gathering. It’s nice to be a part of the Jackson culture. A nice Christmas parade coming from JCM basketball team, so this what it’s about,” said Malcolm.
WBBJ
Local gala raises money for The Place Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church holds a special event. The Salvation Army Worship Center held the Starting Anew Gala event to benefit The Place Jackson. The Place’s mission is to educate and empower women who are without adequate resources and support. The event took place on Saturday at...
WBBJ
Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity
DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
WBBJ
Cookies offer hope in the fight against cancer
JACKSON, Tenn. —Free cookies encourage others to donate to a good cause. One nonprofit brought out the baked goods and awareness for a special cause. The Cookies for Cancer nonprofit, hosted their 5th annual Christmas event. Prior to the event, Cookies for Cancer Founder, Beth Everett, prepares free cookies...
WBBJ
College enrollment drops in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — College enrollment is down in the state of Tennessee. Students that go to a public high school are going to TCATs, community colleges, or public universities at a lower rate. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 60% of graduates across the state would attend higher education. Now...
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
WBBJ
FHU celebrates graduates at its 2022 Commencement
HENDERSON, Tenn. —Local university celebrates graduation on their 153rd academic year. One local university hosts guests as they celebrate some major accomplishments. Freed-Hardeman University opened its doors to students, families and supporters on Saturday in honor of the fall graduation. FHU President, David Shannon, shared some key points with...
WBBJ
North Side High has new head football coach
JACKSON, Tenn. — North Side High School has a new head football coach. The school system says that the veteran coach is bringing with more over 25 years of experience from high school to the professional level. The school system says that includes coaching the Saints to consecutive playoff...
WBBJ
JTA to halt bus service on Monday, Dec. 26
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority announces its holiday schedule. According to a press release, JTA buses will not be operating on Monday, December 26. The release says this is in honor of the Christmas holiday, which falls on the Sunday prior. Services will resume at 6 a.m....
WBBJ
Rain Free Until Tuesday
And we finally see a nice shift in the long duration weather pattern that has brought clouds and rain most of the days this week. A northerly flow enters the picture this evening as the frontal boundary moves well off to the southeast taking the rain with it. Some clouds linger on behind the system but the surface air is much drier and we will stay rain free from now until at least early Tuesday.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Rain Showers & Storm Chances Back on Tuesday/Wednesday
Temperatures will hang in the 40s all night long across West Tennessee but should warm back into the low 60s on Tuesday. Showers and storm chances will return late Tuesday and stick around during the day on Wednesday. Cooler but drier weather will be returning for the end of the work week. How cold will things get this weekend and how are our severe weather chances shaping up this week? Find out right here.
