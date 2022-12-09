Read full article on original website
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
Ancient Egyptian mummification was never intended to preserve bodies, new exhibit reveals
It's long been believed that mummification was meant to preserve the dead. It turns out that notion is dead wrong.
Archaeologists discover mummies with solid-gold tongues in Egypt
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered several ancient mummies with solid-gold tongues in their mouths. The bizarre finding was made when preserved corpses were unearthed at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300 BCE and 640 BCE. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with gold chips shaped like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archeology, in a press release. Experts believe the real tongues of the dead were cut out during the embalming process and replaced with a piece of gold resembling...
A teenage king suffering from leprosy defended Jerusalem against an attack during the medieval era
King Baldwin IV of JerusalemCredit: Guillermo de Tiro; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Kingdom of Jerusalem was considered to be a Crusader state from 1098 to 1291. It covered the regions that are now Israel, Palestine, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site
A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Nearly two dozen looted objects that were seized by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in recent months were recovered from the home of a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Dutch wrestle with national apology for 250 years of slavery
The Netherlands is expected to formally apologise for its role in 250 years of slavery but the planned move is threatening to cause a split in the country, with some critics calling it “complete nonsense”. The prime minister, Mark Rutte, will deliver a public message on 19 December...
Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels statue on Florence's Duomo is seen in color for the first time: Restorations reveal teals, browns and reds on what was thought to be white marble
Florence's Duomo is still revealing new secrets - restorations uncovered traces of once hidden color on the Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels marble sculptures. While cleaning 10,000 square feet of the marble, teams uncovered the brown iris of Mary's left eye, the bluish-green and red of her cloak and the rich brocade pattern, designed to mimic woven fabric, on the gown worn by the Christ Child.
Auction of Pre-Columbian Artifacts Begins in Paris Despite Pressure from Mexico
The Mexican government is attempting to halt a French auction from selling more than 60 pre-Columbian archaeological objects, bidding for which began today. In a statement, the Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) urged the sellers to “reflect on the ethical codes around the commercialization of looted cultural assets that contribute to cultural dispossession.” The INAH called on the Parisian auction house Giquello & Associés to “take into consideration the historical, symbolic and cultural value of the assets, which are superior to any commercial interest,” including ceramic sculptures from the Olmec people, one of the earliest Mesoamerican civilizations. Mexican officials have also cited...
Ancient Egyptian scarab discovered during middle school field trip in Israel
An ancient Egyptian scarab was discovered during a field trip to Azor, located a few miles outside of Tel Aviv, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed Wednesday.
hypebeast.com
Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome
At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
Mummies With Golden Tongues Discovered in Ancient Egyptian Necropolis
Archaeologists have discovered several ancient mummies in Egypt sporting gold chips where their tongues should be. The auspicious discovery was made at the Quweisna (sometimes spelled Quesna) necropolis in the central Nile Delta. Discovered in 1989, the site is thought to have been occupied during the Ptolemaic and Roman periods, which stretched from about 300 BCE to 640 CE.
BBC
Tutankhamun's inspiring 21st Century afterlife
"Everywhere the glint of gold." This is how the British archaeologist Howard Carter infamously recalled his first impression of the dazzling, treasure-filled tomb of Tutankhamun. On 26 November 1922, he had held up a candle to peer through a tiny breach chiselled in a doorway sealed for three millennia. His...
The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status
The French baguette is a type of so iconic it has its own emoji. So, it stands to reason that UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency, would place the baguette, along with the "artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread," on its 2022 Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
Lost for a Century, Sprawling Pre-Hispanic Mural Is Found Again in Peru
After more than a century, an epically scaled pre-Hispanic mural in northern Peru has resurfaced, thanks to the work of a German archaeologist and a group of students. Agence France-Presse reports that Sam Ghavami, an archaeologist with the University of Freiburg, helped rediscover the mural, which he estimated could be around 1,000 years old. He believes that the painting combines the styles of the Moche and the Lambayeque peoples. The mural was reportedly once a part of the Huaca Pintada temple, and shows, in one section, what the press agency labeled “a procession of warriors” that “can be seen heading toward a...
US News and World Report
Climate Protesters Hurl Paint at Milan's La Scala Opera House
MILAN (Reuters) -Climate-change activists in Italy on Wednesday threw paint at the entrance of Milan's famed La Scala opera house ahead of the opening performance of the season, local police said. Activists have staged high-profile protests across Europe in recent months, sometimes targeting museums and art works in calling for...
abandonedspaces.com
Kelburn Castle: Why is This 13th Century Castle Covered in Graffiti?
Walking among the colorful graffitied grounds of Kelburn Castle, most wouldn’t have a clue that the 13th-century structure is the oldest castle still standing in Scotland. Not only are the exterior walls of the castle covered in graffiti, but the very man who owns the landmark invited a group of Brazillian graffiti artists to turn the castle into a vibrant masterpiece. Today, visitors from around the world come to marvel at the castle’s rich history and take in the unique artwork.
