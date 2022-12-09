ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gary Harrigan
3d ago

Democrats live registries. Step 1 create a database on guns. Step 2 abuse that list. What could possibly go wrong? Never trust a Democrat.

Gregory Seifer
3d ago

Who in their right mind would voluntarily put their name into a data base like that. What’s next voluntarily given up your right to do process.

Erik
3d ago

Welcome to the new world order! Sign here to relinquish your right and say! You will be told when to eat, when you and what you can buy at the store, or we will only stock the shelves with what you can buy. You cannot and will not say anything against the ruling* government, if you do you will be sent to re-education school! This is what is coming because you voted democrat! Welcome to the communist USA!

