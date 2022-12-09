ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian's impact on bee population

Florida's honeybee population is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian more than two months later. The storm destroyed hundreds of thousands of hives and recovery efforts have been underway to feed the starving bees that survived.
Florida opens registration for 2023 feral hog hunting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If you want to help control Florida's feral hog population, you can sign up for hunting season starting Tuesday. The Southwest Florida Water Management District is opening up registration for the second phase of its hog hunting season. The first phase took place in November with five hunts.
Flu, COVID-19 cases rise as Floridians plan for the holidays

TAMPA, Fla. - It is the season to travel, as millions of Americans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas and ring in the new year. A lot of people celebrate the holidays in big groups, which could be risky right now. Almost every state is experiencing "high" to "very high"...
Woman dead after shooting in Land O' Lakes, Pasco deputies say

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Land O' Lakes Tuesday evening. The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place in the Marchmont Boulevard area. A woman has been reported dead in the shooting, according to deputies. The investigation remains...
Florida's gas prices continue falling as holiday travel nears

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's gas prices are continuing their downward trend, falling another 12 cents in the last week. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was down to $3.15 on Monday, and motorists could see more relief as they travel for the holidays. According...
2022 holiday travel season: What to expect on the roads and in the air

TAMPA, Fla. - AAA's latest end-of-year holiday travel forecast predicts 112 million Americans will take a trip by air, land, or sea for the holidays, including 6.3 million Floridians. Out of that 6.3 million, AAA estimates 5.8 million Floridians will hit the roads, just in time for an early gift...
