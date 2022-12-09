Submitted by Kristin Battistoni, Haddam Tax Collector. (December 12, 2022) The second installment for Real Estate, Personal Property and the full Motor Vehicle Supplemental bills are due by February 1, 2023. Postmarked dates from the Post Office are accepted. You can use the pre-addressed envelope that came in the July bills to mail a payment through the lockbox. Please be sure to enclose the tax bill with your payment. Payments can still be sent to Town of Haddam, 30 Field Park Drive, Haddam CT 06438 or dropped off in the lockbox outside the Town Office Building to the right of the front door. And as always, if you want to come in, I love seeing residents.

