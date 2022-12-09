ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

Start-Up MX Small Business Program Now Accepting Applications

(December 13, 2022) —The MEWS+ is hosting Middlesex StartUp Nights, with the first on January 25, 2023. StartUpMX incubator is a collaboration among the MEWS+, The Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, and a host of local resources and business leaders. It is a fast-paced program for entrepreneurs to refine their ideas, understand fundamental business concepts, and work through the initial stages of their businesses.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
hk-now.com

Obituary: Stanley J. Kokoszka

Stanley J. Kokoszka, 94, of Haddam passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation Centre after a short illness. Stanley was born in Rockfall on September 1, 1928, the son of John and Mary (Ciesla) Kokoszka. Stanley graduated from Horace C. Wilcox Technical School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army in Japan for 9 months and in Korea with the 40th Division Infantry for 9 months attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Prior to his retirement, Stanley was employed with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 35 years as a Tool and Die Maker, first in North Haven and later in East Hartford. Stanley also spent many years working a second job as a Tool and Die Maker at Rogers Manufacturing in Rockfall.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam, Killingworth Officials Among 92 Signers of the CCM Civility Pledge

(December 12, 2022) —Since the 2022 Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) statewide convention in early November, 92 municipal leaders from nearly 60 towns and cities across the State have signed on to CCM’s newly established Civility Pledge, vowing to do their part to help foster respectful, civil engagement in their community and throughout Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Second Installment Due on Property Taxes by February 1, 2023

Submitted by Kristin Battistoni, Haddam Tax Collector. (December 12, 2022) The second installment for Real Estate, Personal Property and the full Motor Vehicle Supplemental bills are due by February 1, 2023. Postmarked dates from the Post Office are accepted. You can use the pre-addressed envelope that came in the July bills to mail a payment through the lockbox. Please be sure to enclose the tax bill with your payment. Payments can still be sent to Town of Haddam, 30 Field Park Drive, Haddam CT 06438 or dropped off in the lockbox outside the Town Office Building to the right of the front door. And as always, if you want to come in, I love seeing residents.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Two RSD 17 Schools Earn “School of Distinction” Honors

(December 11, 2022) — Regional School District 17’s Burr Elementary School and Killingworth Elementary School have been named “Schools of Distinction” for the 2021-22 school year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. The school of distinction recognition is given to schools in the top 10...
KILLINGWORTH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy