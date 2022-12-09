Read full article on original website
E Source Developing Integrated Energy Data Resource Platform for NYSERDA
E Source has picked up a contract from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to develop the state’s Integrated Energy Data Resource (IEDR) platform. The first-of-its-kind platform will act as a secure, centralized repository of energy-related data for all electric, gas and steam utilities – as well as other non-utility entities – across the state.
Trade, Supply Chain Issues Slowed U.S. Solar Installations in Q3
The U.S. added 4.6 GW of new solar capacity in Q3 2022, a 17% decrease from the same quarter last year, as trade barriers and ongoing supply chain constraints continued to slow America’s clean energy progress. These disruptions will cause a 23% decline in solar installations this year compared...
Stellantis, DTE Add 400 MW of Solar Initiatives in Michigan
Stellantis and DTE Energy have added 400 MW of new solar projects in Michigan through DTE’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. With its participation in MIGreenPower, Stellantis will be able to attribute 100% of its electricity use at 70 southeast Michigan sites (manufacturing and non-manufacturing) to solar by 2026, which will reduce the company’s carbon emissions in North America by 50% and across its manufacturing facilities by 30%.
Clean Energy Industries Received $40 Billion in Investments Since August
In just the last three months, over $40 billion of new grid-scale clean energy investments have been announced, a new report shows – the same amount as the total investment estimated for all clean energy projects installed in 2021. The Clean Energy Investing in America report, released today by the American Clean Power Association (ACP), is an analysis of the new U.S. clean energy landscape.
Microsoft, Nike, Common Energy Subscribe to Standard Solar Project
Microsoft, Nike and Common Energy have partnered to subscribe Standard Solar’s first community solar project in Oregon. The Skyward Community Solar project, located in Clackamas County, Ore., will generate 3.6 million kWh of energy each year, which will be fed into the broader electrical grid. According to the provisions...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
CVE North America Acquires Seven Community Solar Projects from Saturn
Independent solar power producer CVE North America has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of solar PV projects in upstate New York from Saturn Power Corp. The portfolio consists of seven community solar projects located throughout National Grid utility territory, totaling 41 MW. Saturn Power developed the projects to notice to proceed status, and CVE will begin construction by the end of 2022.
Academy Mortgage to pay U.S. $38.5M in False Claims Act settlement
Academy Mortgage Corporation has agreed to pay $38.5 million to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit that claimed the mortgage company improperly underwrote mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.
Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy
Scientists at a U.S. national laboratory announced Tuesday that they achieved fusion ignition, a breakthrough decades in the making that could have major implications for clean energy. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco said that on Dec. 5, for the first time anywhere in the world, they managed to produce more […] The post Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Hawaiian Electric Chooses Nexamp to Develop Seven Community Solar Projects
Nexamp is developing seven new shared solar projects in Hawaii – three on Hawaii Island, three on Maui and one on Oahu. These projects are part of Hawaiian Electric’s community-based renewable energy (CBRE) program that helps lower electricity costs for low- and moderate-income subscribers who are unable to install rooftop solar.
UN nature talks teeter on brink as ministers arrive for home stretch
Hopes of sealing a historic "peace pact with nature" at a United Nations biodiversity summit will soon rest on the world's environment ministers, arriving in Montreal for the final phase of talks beginning Thursday. But its success still hangs in the balance after disagreements over the thorny issue of biodiversity financing led to a walkout by negotiators from developing nations overnight Tuesday and a temporary pause in talks.
Senate passes bill banning TikTok on government devices
Legislation banning the use of TikTok on government devices passed the Senate on Wednesday amid concerns data obtained by the popular social-media app may fall into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party. The “No TikTok on Government Devices Act,” sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), would prohibit individuals from downloading or using TikTok on phones, tablets, and computers issued by the US government or government corporations. The bill passed after no senators objected to the measure. It must still pass the House before heading to President Biden’s desk. “TikTok is a Trojan Horse for the Chinese Communist Party. It’s a major...
Valent BioSciences Begins Operations at 1.5 MW Solar Field at Iowa Facility
The new solar field at Valent BioSciences’ manufacturing facility in Osage, Iowa, is now fully operational. Testing over the past several weeks confirmed that the solar field is functioning as it was intended, which will enable it to produce about 3.4 million kWh of solar-generated electricity annually. Work on...
Meyer Burger, Partners Developing High-Performance PV Modules with Perovskite Tech
For the development of next-generation, high-performance solar cells and modules, Meyer Burger Technology AG has signed multi-year cooperation agreements. Together with CSEM from Switzerland, Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB), the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE in Freiburg and the Institute of Photovoltaics at the University of Stuttgart, the company is working on the industrialization of perovskite tandem technology, which is expected to allow the industrial production of solar cells with efficiencies in excess of 30% in the future. In keeping with the company’s protected business model, the development of these new production technologies is to be used exclusively for Meyer Burger’s own manufacturing.
Over 6,500 California residents eligible for student loan restitution
More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
CEP Renewables Begins Construction on N.J. Community Solar Landfill Project
CEP Renewables and CS Energy have started construction on the 10 MW BEMS community solar landfill project, located on the Big Hill Landfill in Southampton, N.J. Consisting of two co-located 5 MW solar systems that span across two utility territories, this project will utilize the ballasted solar racking solution from Terrasmart. Beyond converting previously unusable land to a clean energy generating asset, the project will also serve low-to-moderate income residents and will enable the township to recoup 40 years of back taxes and interest. Construction of this project is expected to be complete by May 2023.
US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border
The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands.The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor steps aside for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, who has said she opposes the construction. Ducey told U.S. officials earlier this week that Arizona stands ready to help remove the containers, which he says were placed as a temporary barrier. But he wants the U.S. government to say when it will fill any remaining...
