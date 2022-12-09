For the development of next-generation, high-performance solar cells and modules, Meyer Burger Technology AG has signed multi-year cooperation agreements. Together with CSEM from Switzerland, Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB), the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE in Freiburg and the Institute of Photovoltaics at the University of Stuttgart, the company is working on the industrialization of perovskite tandem technology, which is expected to allow the industrial production of solar cells with efficiencies in excess of 30% in the future. In keeping with the company’s protected business model, the development of these new production technologies is to be used exclusively for Meyer Burger’s own manufacturing.

