North Bergen, NJ

NJ.com

Driver killed after crash with tractor-trailer near Turnpike toll plaza

A 39-year-old driver was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer near a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Edison on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera was nearing the entrance to the Turnpike at Exit 10 when he struck the back of the truck before the toll plaza at 12:45 p.m., according to State Police.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On NJ Turnpike

A crash with injuries occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 outside entry Interchange 10 near Interstate 287 in Edison, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. Two right lanes were blocked, 511nj.org reported. New Jersey State...
EDISON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian killed by Metro-North train in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro-North train at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the City of Port Jervis. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. Sunday. Buses were brought in to transport passengers from Port Jervis to the Town of Wallkill station while...
PORT JERVIS, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash was reported in the southbound express lanes in Holmdel Township at 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.One of two lanes were blocked north of Exit 116, 511nj.org repo…
HOLMDEL, NJ

