Many (if not all of us) have, at some point, taken a go at decorating a gingerbread house. With the tablecloth down, pastry bags at the ready, and an unusual amount of gumdrops and/or mints, we channel our inner architects to construct the living quarters of every gingerbread person’s dreams. Of course, this holiday activity is rarely easy, and the final product is usually defined by rogue drops of frosting barely keeping the haphazard pieces of candy “holiday lights” in place. Unless you’re Molli Dowd, the local North Jersey baker behind Edible Estates.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO