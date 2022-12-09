Read full article on original website
Illinois Senator left strong ag legacy in his short life
An Illinois state senator described by agricultural leaders as “a true friend of agriculture” died suddenly on Dec. 9 at age 45, leaving behind a legacy especially in rural mental health services. Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died from complications of a...
‘Bulls for Blue’ program allows direct impact to Montana FFA members
Raised outside of Musselshell, Mont., Mackenzie Serrano will be the first to admit she didn’t grow up in the cow business. Although she didn’t come from a generational ranching operation, that didn’t stop young Serrano from falling in love with cows and agriculture. “My mom is an...
FarmBots to train students in precision agriculture
Four of the 17 South Dakota schools awarded grant funds for career and technical education (CTE) recently will use the money to buy electric vehicle kits. Two of them will use grant funding to help train students in a more mature technology: precision agriculture. One of the schools that will soon have an EV kit, Aberdeen Central High School, used an earlier round of grant funding to purchase 10 “FarmBot” systems; Sturgis Brown High School will buy two of the systems with the recently announced grant funds.
