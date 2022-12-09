Read full article on original website
Sparks Boulevard Project Ahead Of Schedule
The Regional Transportation Commission’s Sparks Boulevard project is three months ahead of schedule. Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.
New Long-Term Sober Housing Project Opens In Reno
The idea of the project is to provide a long term sober housing option. The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno.
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
Washoe County HOME Consortium allocating over $4 million in HOME-ARP funds to local organizations
The City of Reno, acting as the lead agency for the Washoe County HOME Consortium (WCHC), is currently seeking funding applications from eligible organizations supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, and victims of domestic violence, as part of the HOME Investment Partnerships Program – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP).
City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center
The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno
The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills
POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills. "Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood. "Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines. CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday. "Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris. Chain...
Lyon County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Phones Down
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says all of their dispatch phones are currently down. They say they're currently rerouting all of their 9-1-1 calls through to the Carson City Sheriff's Office -- and they're asking residents to be patient with the Carson City Sheriff's Office as they get information relayed back to them.
Urban Roots To Build Garden For Low-Income Apartments
Urban Roots is partnering with the Reno Housing Authority to build a new garden for local low-income apartments. The housing entity will be installing garden beds through the Urban Roots (local nonprofit) Gardening For All program.
Digging Out From The Snow
Truckee residents say if you’re going to live out there, having snow removal equipment is crucial. The weekend storm brought in a few feet of snow to the Northern Nevada area.
Sparks Police cracking down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Joining Forces Campaign
The Sparks Police Department is joining forces with other northern Nevada agencies to increase high-visibility patrols from now through January 3, 2023, for motorists exceeding the speed limit. One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding. This is a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive...
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
New Garden and Art Being Installed for low-income apartments
Urban Roots and the Reno Housing Authority broke ground for a new urban garden being built at the Hawk View Apartments in Reno on Tuesday. The Reno Housing Authority recently applied for and received a grant to begin cultivating an empty lot (est. 40 x 20 yards), awarded by the Nevada Arts Council.
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
Senior Resource Fair to be held at Sparks Library Wednesday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday, December 14, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Sparks Library located at 1125 12th Street. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free shot...
Strong winds, rain, snow and avalanche warnings in Northern California
(KTXL) — Strong winds, avalanche warnings, heavy snowfall and rain are being reported across Northern California on Saturday as the second of two large weather systems makes landfall. At 5:45 a.m. the National Weather Service Sacramento Office wind gusts between 21 mph and 37 mph in the Sacramento Valley, the Sierra Foothills and the San […]
Abandoned retirement home demolished for UNR student housing
Developers are bulldozing the vacant Reno Valley Retirement Center east of UNR. The project taking its place will cater to new tenants - students, instead of seniors. The developer, 'Up Campus,' has plans for a five-story building with over 600 rooms for students. Tyler Ammermann, development manager, said in an...
Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City
Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
Truckee Residents Digging Through the Snow
The weekend storm brought in a few feet of snow to the Northern Nevada area. In Truckee, residents say they had to dig through four to five feet of the fresh layer of snowfall. But many of the residents don’t mind because they moved to Truckee specifically for the snow....
Northern California storm updates: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through Monday morning
Rain will linger throughout the evening on Sunday in the Valley and snow will remain active in the Sierra after heavy snow snarled traffic, forcing roadway closures for those headed to the mountains and high winds caused power outages across Northern California. Residents in South Lake Tahoe have seen power...
