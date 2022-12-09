Phoebus concluded their season in expected Phantom fashion taking down Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 at Liberty University Saturday afternoon for the Class 3 State Championship. The only loss to the program in 9 state championship appearances came to Heritage making today even more special. The Phantoms took the field without starting quarterback Nolan James who was injured in the semi- final game against Brentsville District. He arrived to the game today in a boot.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO