Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Jason Henderson Adds All-America Honor, Named AP Third-Team All-American

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson added his second All-America honor of the year, as he was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, the AP announced on Monday. Henderson earned second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) last week. Henderson leads...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Phoebus claims Class 3 state title while Maury falls for second straight season

Phoebus concluded their season in expected Phantom fashion taking down Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 at Liberty University Saturday afternoon for the Class 3 State Championship. The only loss to the program in 9 state championship appearances came to Heritage making today even more special. The Phantoms took the field without starting quarterback Nolan James who was injured in the semi- final game against Brentsville District. He arrived to the game today in a boot.
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Injured James takes final snap of Phoebus title game

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Nolan James was set to be out for Phoebus’s state title game, but despite a season-ending injury, still got onto the field. The Phantoms inserted James at quarterback to take the final snap of their 48-7 win over Heritage in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday in Lynchburg.
HAMPTON, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

The Vanguard: End of an era for HM-14 helicopter squadron

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of the line for Naval Station Norfolk-based Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14) and its 700 personnel. Since May of 1978, "The Vanguard" has been performing critical mine countermeasures operations, keeping the world's sea lanes safe for the fleet. Aboard the MH-53E Sea...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
NORFOLK, VA

