Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
odusports.com
Jason Henderson Adds All-America Honor, Named AP Third-Team All-American
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson added his second All-America honor of the year, as he was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, the AP announced on Monday. Henderson earned second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) last week. Henderson leads...
13newsnow.com
Phoebus claims Class 3 state title while Maury falls for second straight season
Phoebus concluded their season in expected Phantom fashion taking down Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 at Liberty University Saturday afternoon for the Class 3 State Championship. The only loss to the program in 9 state championship appearances came to Heritage making today even more special. The Phantoms took the field without starting quarterback Nolan James who was injured in the semi- final game against Brentsville District. He arrived to the game today in a boot.
Norfolk State completes furious comeback to beat CAA squad
Norfolk State was down big but found an offensive spark for a huge comeback win over William & Mary. The post Norfolk State completes furious comeback to beat CAA squad appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WTKR
Injured James takes final snap of Phoebus title game
LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Nolan James was set to be out for Phoebus’s state title game, but despite a season-ending injury, still got onto the field. The Phantoms inserted James at quarterback to take the final snap of their 48-7 win over Heritage in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday in Lynchburg.
Together Again: Janet Jackson stopping by Virginia Beach for 2023 concert tour
An upcoming Janet Jackson concert will have fans in Hampton Roads "scream"-ing as the Grammy-winning artist announced a local stop for her Together Again tour in 2023.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
The Vanguard: End of an era for HM-14 helicopter squadron
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of the line for Naval Station Norfolk-based Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14) and its 700 personnel. Since May of 1978, "The Vanguard" has been performing critical mine countermeasures operations, keeping the world's sea lanes safe for the fleet. Aboard the MH-53E Sea...
Hampton VA event helps veterans understand PACT Act benefits
Hampton Roads veterans had the chance to learn more about their PACT Act benefits during an event hosted by the Hampton VA Medical Center at the Chesapeake Community Base Outpatient Clinic.
Crash in Norfolk leaves one man dead, another seriously hurt
Police in Norfolk say a single vehicle accident on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. early Saturday morning left one man dead. Another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Woman sentenced for embezzling over $35,000 from Norfolk employer
A woman was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $35,000 in copays and cash belonging to the medical practice that employed her, officials report.
WAVY News 10
Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo handling facility
The proposed Cargo Handling Facility includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, and a 720-container storage stacked four high at approximately 35 feet that will operate 24 hours 7 days a week.
Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.
WAVY News 10
Prints on potato chip can led to Norfolk man’s armed robbery arrest; sentenced to 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.
One arrested following Chesapeake police pursuit ends in Suffolk
According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Dock Landing Rd. and Scotfield Dr. for displaying license plates that didn't belong to the vehicle.
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired
According to a news release, Officers heard several shots around 1:10 a.m. near 19th Street. Within a few seconds, officers received a ShotSpotter alert, which directed them to the 19th Street North parking lot.
