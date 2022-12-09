Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
In latest hire, New Paltz Central School District keeps it local
In conducting their search for the new deputy superintendent, the New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education kept it local, with district resident Linda Oehler-Marx making the cut. Oehler-Marx was appointed during a meeting of the School Board held on Wednesday, December 7 and will begin her new...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire district election mailing stirs controversy in Hughsonville
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – A campaign mailing from Bill Spinelli, the chairman of the Hughsonville Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, has drawn criticism from his opponent, Vincent Galvin, in advance of tonight’s election. Spinelli’s mailer was sent by first-class mail to voters with a return address of...
columbiapaper.com
OBITUARIES: Coons, Jennings, Nickless, Steele, Wasicsko, Near, March, Montross
Patricia M. Coons (1942 – 2022) ALBANY—Patricia Mae Coons, age 80, died Monday, December 5 peacefully at The Inn “Hospice” at St. Peter’s Hospital surrounded by her adoring family. Born June 13, 1942 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Francis Sylvester Jones...
Fire station hosts fundraiser for member’s daughter
The Red Hook Fire Company is hosting a Christmas Eve breakfast with Santa this year. The fundraiser will benefit a member's daughter who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma.
theberkshireedge.com
Time to knock down the former Housatonic School building
The time has come to retire the Housatonic School building. Proposals that were given contain upward of 24 apartments, and taxpayers are being asked to help the developers with up to $2 million. If sold or given away to the developer, where are they going to park? The school is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster Sheriff’s Sergeant graduates from FBI academy
KINGSTON – A sergeant in the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has graduated as a member of the 284th session of the FBI National Academy. Sgt. James Mullen is the sixth member in the department’s history to complete the program. Nationally, less than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Developer ordered to stop work at future 600-home site until permits are approved
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE − A developer with plans to build 600 homes at the former Lake Anne Country Club property has been ordered by state officials for the fifth time to stop all pre-construction activity at the site until getting required permit coverage. The developer had cleared trees and...
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
Lost hikers rescued in Greene County
Two Bronx residents were rescued by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers Saturday night after being reported lost
Residents evacuated in State Street fire
A building caught fire earlier in the day on December 10 leaving some residents displaced and others without power. The Schenectady fire department and officials are still investigating what started the fire.
Troy to disperse crows away from densely populated areas
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve visited the Collar City lately, you’ve likely seen or heard large flocks of crows flying over the city. As the birds continue migrating into Troy for the winter, they’ve brought a number of issues, as city officials look to safely disperse them away from populated areas. “Right now, we […]
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
WRGB
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast
Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver
A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Company seeks financial incentives to build $79.5 million facility
EAST FISHKILL – Another warehouse-distribution center is planned at the iPark facility in Hopewell Junction and the developers will be asking the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency for financial incentives. CANAM Hudson Valley Logistics Owner LLC will be seeing a mortgage tax exemption, sales tax exemption and payment in...
