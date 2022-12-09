Paint the Town Red This Holiday Season With the 17 Best Zara-Style Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ask any fashion-forward female where she got her outfit, and there’s a good chance the answer will be “Zara.” From edgy street style to boho-chic designs, the international retailer’s looks are always on trend. But the widespread popularity is a blessing and a curse. In any given city, there are almost as many Zara stores as there are Starbucks shops! So, it’s not easy to stand out when everyone is wearing the same clothes (it’s like a real-life “Who Wore It Better?” scenario).

Instead of buying identical items, why not shop similar styles elsewhere? We searched high and low for pretty pieces at an affordable price point. If you’re looking for a holiday gift for your favorite fashionista, then you’ll definitely want to check out these 17 fabulous finds that are all under the radar!

1. This striped sweater with split sides is almost a duplicate of a designer brand! One customer gushed, “Literally love! Fits just like the picture! I got the black and white stripped one and it’s perfect! Super wide sleeves and thick fabric, soft but not fuzzy. 10/10 for sure” — just $36 !

2. Available in eight colors, this double-breasted wool coat is an everyday essential! Shoppers say that this flattering layering piece feels luxe and expensive — just $60 !

3. Chunky lug-sole boots are all the rage right now! And these embossed Chelsea boots are the definition of comfy-chic — originally $79, now just $67 !

4. This mini vegan leather handbag is the perfect size for a night out on the town! And you have every color of the rainbow to choose from — originally $80, now just $64 !

5. We're obsessed with these vegan leather leggings ! They’re stretchy and sleek at the same time. Elevate your loungewear by teaming these leggings with an oversized sweater — just $44 !

6. Little black booties! These pointed-toe block heel boots belong in every closet — just $54 !

7. This lace button-up top is one of the most beautiful blouses we’ve ever seen! One reviewer echoed our sentiment: “I'm in love with this top! So perfect for the holidays and so many different ways to wear it! Leather pants or skirt, colorful pants, jeans, etc.! You need this in your closet!” — just $56 !

8. Paint the town red in this stunning strapless jumpsuit ! On brand for the holidays, this look will have you wrapped in red à la Kelly Clarkson — just $66 !

9. Faux-leather weather! Pair this vegan leather mini skirt with a bodysuit, blouse or sweater for a night out — just $36 !

10. What happens when you mix a cozy sweater and a warm coat? You got this amazing hybrid, a comfy knit jacket with a double-breasted look — just $62 !

11. Get ready to meet your new go-to sweater! This slightly cropped cowl-neck pullover is a fall and winter staple. As one shopper said, “It's comfy and cute and matches everything” — just $56 !

12. Say hello to holiday party season with this sultry one-shoulder ruched midi dress ! This frock blows all over LBDs out of the water — just $59 !

13. These high-waisted vegan leather pants are an absolute wardrobe essential! A lookalike of the popular Aritzia Melina pants but for a fraction of the cost — just $58 !

14. Silky smooth! This satin midi dress with a ruched waist and a draped neckline is a no-brainer for any special occasion — just $60 !

15. Did we just find the ultimate fall/winter sweater dress? This brown-and-black striped knit frock with long sleeves and a bodycon fit is ideal for colder weather. Just add over-the-knee boots or booties, and you’re good to go — just $58 !

16. This mock-neck bodysuit is an elevated basic! One reviewer reported, “The fabric is super stretchy so it's like a hug 🙂 it hugs my body and kinda also sucks in my tummy so it makes me feel thin” — just $28 !

17. Featuring a wide-cut bodice and balloon sleeves, this oversized hoodie takes street style to the next level — just $74 !

