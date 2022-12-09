Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
WALA-TV FOX10
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week. An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant. The manager accepted the large tip and later...
Comments / 0