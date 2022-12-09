ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Where do Utahns get their news? Poll shows devices dominate

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to how Utahns are consuming their news, a vast majority say digital devices are their No. 1 go-to and more than half report they rarely or never get news from television, radio or print publications. That, according to data gathered in a...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores

DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho's 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
BRIGHTON, UT
ksl.com

Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley

PARK CITY — An 18-year-old woman from Oregon died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort, the resort announced Monday. On Saturday, the woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy