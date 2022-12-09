How to watch the England vs France World Cup 2022 quarter-final online from anywhere

Two ancient rivals are meeting on the battlefield once more — though this time as part of the World Cup 2022 , not a real battle. England vs France sees the neighbors and historic frenemies meet as part of the quadrennial football event's quarter-finals.

This is one of the four quarter-final games of the tournament, with Morocco vs Portugal take place earlier on the same day, and we'll have a guide on how to watch that too. The winners of each game will go head-to-head in the semi-final.

Both France and England have been performing well in the World Cup — that's how they've gotten this far, after all — but only one can progress to the next round. It'll be a close match.

Here's how to watch England vs France from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch England vs France in the US

England vs France kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, so it's a pretty early start.

As with all of the late-tournament games, England vs France is airing on the Fox channel, so if your cable package includes this, you're already sorted.

If not, plenty of live TV streaming services include the channel. The most affordable is Sling TV, as you only need the $40-per-month Blue plan to access Fox (which is also half-price for your first month). There are some other options too including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV , or you could watch on foxsports.com .

The game is also being streaming on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month, but this is a simulcast from Telemundo, so it'll all be in Spanish.

How to watch England vs France in the UK

The game kicks off at 7 pm in the UK, so that's when you'll need to find a seat at the pub.

You can watch the game on ITV 1, not BBC unlike some other games playing. If you don't have a TV or are out and about, you can also use ITVX which lets you stream live TV.

If you need help with that last part, we've got a guide on how to stream live TV on ITVX . Also if you'd rather have Welsh-language coverage, S4C is showing the game too.

How to watch England vs France from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the England vs France game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

England vs France: important information

When does England vs France kick off?

The England vs France game kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT.

This is the second game of the day, with Morocco vs Portugal beginning at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT.

Where does England vs France take place?

The game is taking place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

This is the second-biggest stadium being used in the tournament, with a capacity of 68,000, and England has already played several games on the field, including its Round of 16 3-0 win against Senegal.

The stadium's final appearance in the tournament will be in the semi-final when the winner of England vs France will play the victor of Portugal vs Morocco.

What you need to know about the match

England and France have a long and storied history of wars, alliances and everything in between, and that's reflected in their football performance.

Both teams have a roughly similar track record in the World Cup with three wins each so far — England has a draw on top of that while France has a loss. France currently has a goal differential of 5, while England has 10.

Looking at their performance against each other, the last time the teams met at the World Cup was 1982, and most of the members of each team weren't even alive then.

England and France have played three times over the last decade, and it's an even scorecard: each team has won once, and they've drawn too.

That is to say, this is a very even match, and it's hard to know who will come out ahead. Even bookies are almost evenly split between the two teams, though they're trending toward France a tiny bit more.

Still it's all to play for, with the winner of this match going against Morocco or Spain after a well-deserved weekend off.