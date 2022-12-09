HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse had 22 points and James Madison rolled to a 106-43 victory over Gallaudet University on Saturday night. Morse shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (8-3). Alonzo Sule pitched in with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Edwards made 7 of 11 shots and scored 15 with six rebounds.

