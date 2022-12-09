ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JMU Women’s Basketball wins at William & Mary, 75-60

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – James Madison out-rebounded former Colonial Athletic Association foe William & Mary 53-31 to secure the victory on the road, 75-60 on Sunday afternoon inside Kaplan Arena. JMU (7-2) is on a four-game winning streak, while the Tribe falls to 4-5 on the young season. W&M looks...
EMU Women’s Basketball falls at home to Lancaster Bible

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule on Sunday, taking on Lancaster Bible at Yoder Arena. The Royals led at the half, but the Chargers used a 19-9 third quarter en route to a 63-54 win. Records: EMU 6-5, 2-3 ODAC |...
Morse leads James Madison to 106-43 romp over Gallaudet

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse had 22 points and James Madison rolled to a 106-43 victory over Gallaudet University on Saturday night. Morse shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (8-3). Alonzo Sule pitched in with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Edwards made 7 of 11 shots and scored 15 with six rebounds.
Virginia gas prices continue to fall

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging 3-10 today. According to GasBuddy, prices in Virginia are over 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand over 9 cents per gallon lower than last December. The national average price...
Search continues for Staunton man

Augusta County authorities are still searching for a Staunton man who escaped following a pursuit four days ago. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck driven by 30-year-old Joseph Wayne Thompson, who was wanted on several charges. Thompson led officers on a...
New school board members assume roles

The newest elected members of the Harrisonburg City School Board will assume their roles today. Democrats Andy Kohen, Kristen Loflin and Emma Phillips will take the Oath of Office today during a 3 p.m. ceremony at the courthouse. On election night, Kohen said the three candidates ran as a team,...
