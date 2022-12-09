ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Port extends executive director's contract

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 5 days ago

The Port of Astoria Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the contract of Will Isom, the agency's executive director.

The extension re-upped a three-year contract, which will go through December 2025.

The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

