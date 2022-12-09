ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix cancels another highly-rated series after just one season

By Lauren Milici
 5 days ago

Half Bad: The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix after just one season.

The news was broken via Twitter by production company Imaginarium, and confirmed by creator Joe Barton.

"Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar reviews, along with a fiercely loyal global fanbase," Imaginarium tweeted. "While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life."

"Sadly, yes, Netflix have cancelled this," Barton quote-retweeted. "Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story."

Based on Sally Green’s Half Bad trilogy, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself centers on a 16-year-old boy, Nathan (Jay Lycurgo), the son of the world's most feared witch. In this world, witches gain their powers at 17, and as Nathan's birthday approaches, the so-called "good" witches fear that he may turn evil like his father.

The show had a critic score of 93% as well as an audience score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Some viewers likened the series to an 'X-rated Harry Potter.'

The series also starred Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Isobel Jesper, Karen Connell, Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Kerry Fox, Liz White, Roisin Murphy, Tim Plester, and Priya Kansara.

The news comes just after the streaming giant canceled Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club after its first season .

For more, check out our round-up of every single show Netflix has canceled in 2022.

Comments / 72

cade j
4d ago

very disappointed..i was looking forward to season 2.. the show was great. Netflix cancels everything good and keeps renewing terrible shows.

Reply(1)
29
Feral
4d ago

Really starting to believe the execs at Netflix have a big board with all their shows listed on it, hanging on the wall. Every now and then they pull someone from their desk, put a blindfold on them, hand them a dart, spin them around, and have them throw the dart at the wall. Whatever show it hits, gets cancelled.

Reply
19
Todd Layman
3d ago

Well.... they cancel good shows in english and fill the new slots with foreign crap..... Couldn't possibly be that it costs more to make english films while there is a gluten of cheap foreign titles.

Reply(1)
6
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

