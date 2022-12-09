The United States has announced a nuclear fusion breakthrough, a historic step towards the promise of “near-limitless” clean energy.“It will go down in the history books,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday in Washington DC alongside scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.For 70 years, hundreds of scientists and engineers have attempted to replicate the energy process of atoms fusing together that powers the sun and other stars.It is an enormously complex - and expensive - process which is highly unstable due to the high temperatures and pressures involved.Now, for the first time, the California lab...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO