Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin are sounding the alarm on a US recession. Here are 12 dire economic warnings from elite commentators.
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Charlie Munger have flagged the risk of a US recession. Carl Icahn, Jamie Dimon, and Ken Griffin are also bracing for a painful economic downturn. Here are 12 recession warnings from top executives, investors, and academics. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin have sounded...
Sam Bankman-Fried called his Stanford Law professor parents when FTX was collapsing: 'Hey guys, there might be a problem'
The FTX founder told his parents that the position of Alameda Research, a hedge fund also founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, "might be imploding here."
Nuclear fusion – live: Scientists announce major ‘limitless clean energy’ breakthrough
The United States has announced a nuclear fusion breakthrough, a historic step towards the promise of “near-limitless” clean energy.“It will go down in the history books,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday in Washington DC alongside scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.For 70 years, hundreds of scientists and engineers have attempted to replicate the energy process of atoms fusing together that powers the sun and other stars.It is an enormously complex - and expensive - process which is highly unstable due to the high temperatures and pressures involved.Now, for the first time, the California lab...
The story of Neuralink: Elon Musk's AI brain chip company where he had twins with a top executive
Neuralink's tech could help study and treat neurological disorders. Musk also claims it could one day meld human consciousness with AI.
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says crypto is rife with fraud and delusion - and praises Elon Musk, calling Tesla's success a 'minor miracle'
Warren Buffett's right-hand man said investors are too eager to buy into the latest fad, and crypto's novelty meant regulators overlooked its dangers.
Binance CEO CZ Takes On Renown Skeptic Paul Krugman In Cryptocurrency MasterClass
In a wide-ranging conversation, the pair debate the value and potential of crypto. "I'm part of the crypto skeptic community, I guess you'd say," said economist Paul Krugman, opening a 30 minute-long conversation with Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao produced for a new MasterClass course. Krugman perhaps understates...
The richest woman in Palo Alto, California
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Medellin Is Becoming The Silicon Valley Of Latin America
Medellin, where Latin America’s biggest fashion event is hosted, is ultra modern, with lightning fast internet and the luxuries of any other tech hub in the world. The so-called “City of the Eternal Spring,” owing to its beautiful weather year round, has undergone a massive transformation over the years.
