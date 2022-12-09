Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Why I Did Not Resign
Most people find the subject of redrawing political boundaries based on census data as boring as watching paint dry. In Los Angeles, though, a year-old, illegally-recorded conversation about the subject touched off a political firestorm. On the tape, City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilman Kevin de Leon, County Labor Federation...
‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?
Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
foxla.com
Protesters disrupt LA Councilwoman Traci Park's swearing in ceremony
LOS ANGELES - A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz, showed intermittent...
KEYT
Outgoing LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on why his stalled ambassador nomination was a ‘gift’
A few days before Karen Bass was sworn in on Sunday as the first female mayor of Los Angeles, term-limited Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti was making his farewell tour through South Los Angeles. He donned a hard hat to survey construction at a massive affordable housing site, checked in on...
Is Santa Ana Poised to Start Taxing Vacant Property Owners?
Santa Ana City Council members are rethinking their tolerance for vacant buildings over the risks they pose, like fires, which infamously tore through a historic church in downtown two years ago, and most recently erupted at the old vacant Orange County Register building on Grand Avenue. Will that mean a...
iheart.com
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
knock-la.com
Councilmember Kevin de León Attacks Activist
Councilmember Kevin de León attacked activist Jason Reedy on Friday night, as captured on video, at a taxpayer-funded holiday event in Lincoln Heights. Video first posted by Roots Action and J-Town Action and Solidarity on December 9 contained a brief, edited clip of the incident, but new video posted by the organizations provides even more damning evidence against the disgraced councilmember and former state senator.
hotelnewsresource.com
New Transfer Tax on All Real Property Sales Over $5 Million in the City of Los Angeles - By Jim Butler
Last month Los Angeles voters approved Measure ULA, imposing a new tax on all real property sales or transfers over $5 million. This will affect all parties involved in a real property transaction, and it is important to understand the implications of the measure before negotiating on a new project. My colleague David Tabibian, partner in JMBM’s Real Estate Department and Global Hospitality Group, explains the initiative and its potential impact below.
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills man, son face sentenced to federal prison for COVID loan fraud
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills father and son were sentenced today to federal prison terms for defrauding government programs designed to help businesses survive the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes, 61, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison by United States District...
anash.org
Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka
Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
foxla.com
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city
Officials say the bill could affect the city’s ability to pay to abandon oil wells, and it could also affect the financing of large city projects like the new Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center, replacing the Belmont Veterans Pier and improvements to the Long Beach Convention Center. The post Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Juan Capistrano woman killed in fatal freeway crash
SIGNAL HILL, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
