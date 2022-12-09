ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Why I Did Not Resign

Most people find the subject of redrawing political boundaries based on census data as boring as watching paint dry. In Los Angeles, though, a year-old, illegally-recorded conversation about the subject touched off a political firestorm. On the tape, City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilman Kevin de Leon, County Labor Federation...
‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?

Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
Protesters disrupt LA Councilwoman Traci Park's swearing in ceremony

LOS ANGELES - A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz, showed intermittent...
LA City Councilman Fight Caught on Video

LA County Councilman Kevin De Leon is not a very popular person. This is due to his incredibly offense remarks along with then-Council President Nury Martinez and others made earlier this year. There has been a petition for De Leon to resign, but he has yet to do so. During...
Councilmember Kevin de León Attacks Activist

Councilmember Kevin de León attacked activist Jason Reedy on Friday night, as captured on video, at a taxpayer-funded holiday event in Lincoln Heights. Video first posted by Roots Action and J-Town Action and Solidarity on December 9 contained a brief, edited clip of the incident, but new video posted by the organizations provides even more damning evidence against the disgraced councilmember and former state senator.
New Transfer Tax on All Real Property Sales Over $5 Million in the City of Los Angeles - By Jim Butler

Last month Los Angeles voters approved Measure ULA, imposing a new tax on all real property sales or transfers over $5 million. This will affect all parties involved in a real property transaction, and it is important to understand the implications of the measure before negotiating on a new project. My colleague David Tabibian, partner in JMBM’s Real Estate Department and Global Hospitality Group, explains the initiative and its potential impact below.
Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka

Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city

Officials say the bill could affect the city’s ability to pay to abandon oil wells, and it could also affect the financing of large city projects like the new Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center, replacing the Belmont Veterans Pier and improvements to the Long Beach Convention Center. The post Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
