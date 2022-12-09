ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

By Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nslC_0jdTYN2v00

Aug 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) walks in from the outfield before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes

It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Just Broke a Franchise Record

The Chicago Bulls just put together two of their best quarters in franchise history. On Saturday night, the opening game of a back-to-back, the Chicago Bulls easily defeated the Dallas Mavericks 144-115. The Bulls improved their record to 11-14 and currently hold the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. On...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2025 running back from the Boot

D'Shaun Ford is a 2025 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back from Opelousas, Louisiana, where he plays for Opelousas High School. The Opelousas Tigers finished their 2022 season 10-3 after suffering a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Lakeshore in the second round of the LHSAA Division II Non-Select playoffs. Film Analysis: Ford burst...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Analyst Reveals Poor Grade For White Sox Offseason So Far

The Chicago White Sox offseason had one big move that will make Southsiders happy. And it wasn’t made by the team’s brass. Tony La Russa stepped down as the club’s manager following the season. The White hired first-time manager Pedro Grifol to take his place. The White Sox offseason has been mostly dull since that hiring. One analyst recently gave the team a poor grade for their offseason up to mid-December.
CHICAGO, IL
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Speedway Digest

Blue Collar Clubb; Alex Clubb turns dream into reality Featured

When you think of race car drivers, you think they have the world at their fingertips. A fancy house, a private jet, and a multi-million dollar contract to drive cars 200 miles per hour. That's how most view the life of a driver. But what about the ones who don’t have the funds to compete for wins week to week? What about the ones who don’t have the new things that some teams do? What about the ones who have other jobs to support their racing career?
MORRIS, IL
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy