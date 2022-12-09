Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
hobokengirl.com
Best of Hoboken + Jersey City 2022 — Winners ANNOUNCED!
The wait is finally over: we have the winners for the Best of Hoboken and Jersey City 2022 Guide! After weeks of voting and local businesses working hard for your support, we have finally closed the polls and have tallied the votes to see who has won the title, and of course the bragging rights, of being the “best” in town.
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nun who served for 67 years killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
Jersey City $5M townhome comes with a secret room under stairs
To fully appreciate this story you first must know a little bit about some very old pop culture. Way back in the '60s there was a TV show called "The Munsters" which was a play on monsters. Basically the patriarch of the family was a Frankenstein monster, with his father-in-law being a vampire, son a werewolf, and so on. This was before my time so I only saw these in reruns.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
Jersey City to pay woman injured at Downtown park playground $550K
A Jersey City woman whose trip to a Downtown park playground with her daughter in 2018 ended in serious injury will receive more than half-a-million dollars in a settlement with the city. The City Council on Wednesday is expected to approve a $550,000 payment to Johanna Sanchez in exchange for...
hobokengirl.com
All About Mana Contemporary Art Facility in Jersey City
Mana Fine Arts in Jersey City is a two million-square-foot arts facility with a portfolio of services that includes art collection management, climate-controlled storage, crating, framing, shipping, conservation, and restoration. For the artists and art organizations renting light-soaked studio spaces amongst their mentors, peers, and protégés, Mana Contemporary is home. Read on to learn about this exceptional art complex near Journal Square + and some of the artists there.
‘Friends’ concerned with JCRA control over Loew’s Jersey, but city says landmark theater won’t be sold
A group that spent decades restoring and revitalizating the historic Loew’s Jersey theater is worried that the transfer of the landmark venue to the city redevelopment agency will be the first step in selling the property. But city officials say the transfer to the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA)...
Jersey City Remembers Victims of Kosher Deli Rampage
Residents of Jersey City and City officials gathered in front of City Hall on Dec. 8 to honor the lives of those lost three years ago, in a shooting at a Kosher supermarket in Jersey City’s Greenville neighborhood which killed six people on Dec. 10, 2019. The deaths happened...
A New Jersey Airport is Among the USA’s Worst for Cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it comes to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
Christmas comes early for pets in this N.J. city, thanks to longtime officer
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at the animal shelter in Paterson, where John DeCando is busy wrapping presents for 300 cats and dogs who might otherwise find nothing for them when they go sniffing around the tree on Christmas morn. DeCando, Paterson’s longtime chief of animal...
Man, 19, shot and killed in New Jersey
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey early Monday morning, authorities said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City CCB OKs 5 cannabis dispensaries, including one co-owned by county commissioner
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five dispensary applications at least night’s meeting, including one co-owned by Hudson County Commissioner Jerry Walker (D-3). The last applicant was the micro business Top of the Pot Dispensary, with a storefront at 107 West Side Ave. Tuesday Cardwell is the...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Popeyes to open new Staten Island restaurant this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After removing the green construction fence and hosting a hiring event earlier this month, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has announced it will open its fifth Staten Island restaurant this week. Located at 1388 Hylan Blvd., the site of a former McDonald’s that shuttered in 2020, the...
hudsontv.com
2 Newark Men Charged With 2021 Murder of 16-Year Old Jersey City Resident
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City on March 29, 2021. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1a, a crime of the first...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
