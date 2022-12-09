Read full article on original website
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Collider
Disney+ Launches Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Across U.S.
The Walt Disney Company is getting its flagship streaming service onboard with paid advertisements, as Disney+ has launched its highly anticipated ad-supported subscription across the United States. The new tiers will allow users to choose from a variety of options across all of Disney's offerings. Disney+'s ad-supported tiers are hitting...
Engadget
Twitter is reportedly raising Blue subscription's pricing on iOS to $11
When Twitter's Blue subscription comes back, it may cost a lot more than before if you purchase it straight from the app. According to The Information, the company informed some employees that it's going to charge users $11 for Blue subscription if they pay through its iOS application. But if they pay through the web, it will only cost them $7 a month for the service, which includes getting the website's blue verification badge. As the publication notes, the change in pricing likely takes Apple's 30 percent commission for payments made through its system into account.
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro, said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”
Nigeria's female-led startups winning investors in fight to close cash gap
LAGOS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - At Nigerian snack company ReelFruit's Lagos warehouse a woman places handfuls of dried mangoes in bags and workers hammer open coconuts to scrape out the flesh. The company is expanding production and exports after a $3 million investment.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Android Authority
Amazon wants to give you $2 a month to spy on your phone usage
Amazon mentions on its FAQ page that when panelists enable ad verification, Amazon is able to see what ads from Amazon they looked at on their device. The ads in question include both Amazon’s own ads and third-party ads that advertise through Amazon Ads. As for how it works, the company states:
And the Most-Searched Term on Google in 2022 Is…
It beat out searches for "Ukraine," "Queen Elizabeth passing," "elections results" and more.
Amazon to roll out new TikTok-like feed to showcase products
Amazon is adding a new TikTok-like feature that showcases products on the platform in a scrollable feed of short videos and photos.The new feature, called Inspire, lets users discover and buy products from the content created on the platform by influencers, brands and other customers, the company noted.It will initially roll out in early December for select customers in the US as a lightbulb icon in the Amazon app and is expected to become widely available across the country over the following months, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.To use the feature, Amazon instructs users to open its shopping...
Amazon comes for TikTok with its own in-app shopping feed
Amazon has introduced a new shopping experience in its mobile app called Inspire, a feed of short-form videos and photos that lets you explore and buy products.
TechRadar
Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money
Amazon’s new ad verification program will pay users $2 a month - if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone. Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already lets users hand over third-party shopping receipts in exchange for perks.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Amazon Launches Tiktok-Style Feed In Push To Accelerate Social Shopping - WSJ
* AMAZON LAUNCHES TIKTOK-STYLE FEED IN PUSH TO ACCELERATE SOCIAL SHOPPING - WSJ. * AMAZON LAUNCHED THE FEATURE THURSDAY FOR SELECT CUSTOMERS AND PLANS TO MAKE IT AVAILABLE ACROSS THE U.S. IN THE COMING MONTHS - WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/3VDwaSy Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
Phone Arena
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
tipranks.com
Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) Targeted Ad Model at Risk; Stock Plunges
Meta might soon need to ask for your permission before running personalized ads if the new rule by EU privacy regulators is imposed. Tech giant Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) woes do not seem to end. The latest blow came from Europe, as European Union regulators ruled against forced personalized ad displays on Meta’s social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram.
consumergoods.com
Hormel Foods Beefs Up Retail & Supply Chain Real-Time Data Sharing to Improve OSA
Hormel Foods is investing in real-time data sharing to improve on-shelf availability with its retail partners. The food company’s data analytics team has increasingly sought new ways to expand throughput for new high-priority consumer data sets into its Google Cloud Platform data lake, Mark Vaupel, VP IT services at Hormel Foods, tells CGT, given their critical role in providing analysis and insights to support strategic business requirements.
