Daily Mail

Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'

The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
BGR.com

Microsoft may be building its own super app

Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Collider

Disney+ Launches Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Across U.S.

The Walt Disney Company is getting its flagship streaming service onboard with paid advertisements, as Disney+ has launched its highly anticipated ad-supported subscription across the United States. The new tiers will allow users to choose from a variety of options across all of Disney's offerings. Disney+'s ad-supported tiers are hitting...
Engadget

Twitter is reportedly raising Blue subscription's pricing on iOS to $11

When Twitter's Blue subscription comes back, it may cost a lot more than before if you purchase it straight from the app. According to The Information, the company informed some employees that it's going to charge users $11 for Blue subscription if they pay through its iOS application. But if they pay through the web, it will only cost them $7 a month for the service, which includes getting the website's blue verification badge. As the publication notes, the change in pricing likely takes Apple's 30 percent commission for payments made through its system into account.
TheWrap

Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability

Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro, said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”
Android Police

Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Android Authority

Amazon wants to give you $2 a month to spy on your phone usage

Amazon mentions on its FAQ page that when panelists enable ad verification, Amazon is able to see what ads from Amazon they looked at on their device. The ads in question include both Amazon’s own ads and third-party ads that advertise through Amazon Ads. As for how it works, the company states:
The Independent

Amazon to roll out new TikTok-like feed to showcase products

Amazon is adding a new TikTok-like feature that showcases products on the platform in a scrollable feed of short videos and photos.The new feature, called Inspire, lets users discover and buy products from the content created on the platform by influencers, brands and other customers, the company noted.It will initially roll out in early December for select customers in the US as a lightbulb icon in the Amazon app and is expected to become widely available across the country over the following months, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.To use the feature, Amazon instructs users to open its shopping...
TechRadar

Let Amazon know what ads you see and it will give you money

Amazon’s new ad verification program will pay users $2 a month - if they make available what ads they see on their smartphone. Currently, the scheme is only available to UK and US members of the Amazon Shopper Panel, a rewards program that already lets users hand over third-party shopping receipts in exchange for perks.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Amazon Launches Tiktok-Style Feed In Push To Accelerate Social Shopping - WSJ

* AMAZON LAUNCHES TIKTOK-STYLE FEED IN PUSH TO ACCELERATE SOCIAL SHOPPING - WSJ. * AMAZON LAUNCHED THE FEATURE THURSDAY FOR SELECT CUSTOMERS AND PLANS TO MAKE IT AVAILABLE ACROSS THE U.S. IN THE COMING MONTHS - WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/3VDwaSy Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
Phone Arena

Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
PYMNTS

MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp

Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
tipranks.com

Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) Targeted Ad Model at Risk; Stock Plunges

Meta might soon need to ask for your permission before running personalized ads if the new rule by EU privacy regulators is imposed. Tech giant Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) woes do not seem to end. The latest blow came from Europe, as European Union regulators ruled against forced personalized ad displays on Meta’s social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram.
consumergoods.com

Hormel Foods Beefs Up Retail & Supply Chain Real-Time Data Sharing to Improve OSA

Hormel Foods is investing in real-time data sharing to improve on-shelf availability with its retail partners. The food company’s data analytics team has increasingly sought new ways to expand throughput for new high-priority consumer data sets into its Google Cloud Platform data lake, Mark Vaupel, VP IT services at Hormel Foods, tells CGT, given their critical role in providing analysis and insights to support strategic business requirements.

