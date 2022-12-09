Read full article on original website
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Kearney Hub
BLM sets up student relief fund as loan forgiveness stalls
The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has launched a new relief fund aimed at Black college students, alumni and dropouts overburdened by mounting education costs and the student loan debt crisis. The foundation said it set aside $500,000 for the fund and plans to award more than 500 recipients...
Daily Herald
Savvy Senior: How to buy over-the-counter hearing aids
I’m interested in getting some of the new over-the-counter hearing aids that just became available a few month ago. Can you offer any tips to help me with this?. The new FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that started rolling out this fall are a real game changer for the roughly 48 million Americans with hearing loss. Adults with impaired hearing can now walk in and buy hearing aids at a pharmacy, big box chain, consumer electronics store or online, without a prescription and without consulting an audiologist.
Biden says he’s ‘all in’ on Africa’s future at leadership summit – live
President commits to strengthening Africa’s food supplies, tackling climate emergency and partnering with nations to take on rising global power
WSU’s First Black Medical Student Goes Viral on TikTok By Addressing Racial Disparities in Health
A Black medical student who gained a large following on TikTok by debunking health care and racial disparities in medicine has received a $25,000 scholarship. Joel Bervell is known as the “Medical Mythbuster” on TikTok. With over 600,000 followers and over 110 million impressions, Bervell has made a name for himself while studying to become a doctor in a field where only 5% of physicians are Black, KGW8 reported.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
Adaptive Products Aid Seniors and Caregivers
The post Adaptive Products Aid Seniors and Caregivers appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Employment helps adults with intellectual disabilities see what they're capable of
One photographer explores what employment means to those in the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities community.
Program helps seniors optimize comfort, safety in their vehicles
With more seniors than ever behind the wheel, occupational therapists want to ensure their vehicles fit them for the best and safest possible ride. Helen Houston, occupational therapy clinical specialist at ECU Health, worked alongside graduate students in East Carolina University’s OT program this week to evaluate six seniors in one-on-one, half hour Carfit sessions in the parking lot of the ECU Health Wellness Center. Houston, who has been at...
As old people get sicker, assisted living facilities must adapt
Residents are older, sicker, and more compromised by impairments than in the past. Getty ImagesA new report shows that assisted living facilities must refocus on residents’ medical and mental health concerns.
DVM 360
Provide LOVE with end-of-life care
Dr Mary Gardner's tips on ensuring a compassionate end-of-life experience for pets and her inspiration for pursuing this commendable field. Veterinary professionals involved in end-of-life care handle the toughest, most emotional aspect of pet ownership. During her presentation at the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Mary Gardner, DVM, co-founder and chief information officer of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-home Euthanasia in Jupiter, Florida, shared simple advice for these fellow veterinary staff to follow: LOVE rules.1.
What I Learned from the Generation of Disabled Activists Who Came After Me
Disability culture is not only a symbol of pride, but also reminds us that we're not alone, writes Ben Mattlin.
calmatters.network
With Psychiatric Medications for Foster Youth, the Consent Process is Far From Informed
Having treated thousands of foster youth over the course of a decades-long career, and consulted on monitoring practices for many systems, I believe that the informed consent process for treating kids in foster care with psychiatric medication is broken. It has evolved into little more than bean counter monitoring: recording whether a signature is on a piece of paper that in many if not most instances hasn’t met the minimum criteria for true informed consent.
beckersdental.com
Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs
The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
