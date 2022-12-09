ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Brazil's Lula to visit U.S., China in early 2023

BRASILIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to make official trips to the United States and China in his first three months in office, incoming Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira said on Wednesday.

