Police in France prepare for high-stakes World Cup match with Morocco
PARIS (Reuters) - Police in France geared up for the country’s World Cup soccer semi-final against Morocco on Wednesday, after scuffles which followed last week’s Moroccan quarter-final win over Portugal.
Brazil's Lula to visit U.S., China in early 2023
BRASILIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to make official trips to the United States and China in his first three months in office, incoming Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira said on Wednesday.
