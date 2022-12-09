Read full article on original website
Buzzy clothing brand Something Navy owed an Indian supplier $364,000 — and didn't pay the full balance until we started reporting on it
Arielle Charnas' clothing line, Something Navy, has been struggling for months, and only paid one supplier days before Insider broke a story on them.
Here Comes 2023 — and Here’s What to Expect at Retail
Real talk: In December of 2019, nobody could have predicted what was to happen in 2020. But 2020 was a total outlier. Normally, people can rely on predictions. And right now, it’s that time of year when industry experts weigh in on what will be trending — and what those trends will mean for both retailers and consumers in 2023. From the impact of inflation to sustainability concerns to capturing fleeting consumer attention, brands, and retailers have their jobs cut out for them. For starters, Americans are lowering their ambitions and trading an appetite for success with more modest goals, writes...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Franchise brands push growth even as the market gets tougher
Technomic's Take: Consumers are far more likely to cite a lack of time in explaining why they dine out than any other reason. Here's what this means for your restaurant. How marketing led McDonald’s out of the pandemic. The burger giant began listening to its customers and applied what...
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
4 Things You Should Never Buy on Facebook Marketplace
A great place to score a deal, Facebook Marketplace offers just about anything you can imagine. You can do business with sellers in your area offering local pickups or people across the country...
Is It Possible To Shop At Costco Without A Membership? Try This Hack
While Costco offers plenty of great deals and sales for its members, it turns out there is a way to still benefit from the wholesale chain without signing up for a membership! As reported by Eat This, Not That, the way to do this is through Instacart, and we’ll break down how it works, below:
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just launched an unreal Black Friday sale — save up to 80%
Always wanted a Coach bag but could never justify the splurge? You're in luck: Coach Outlet's incredible Black Friday sale launched early, and it's huge — we're talking an extra 25% off sitewide. That means styles that are already marked down get an even deeper discount, so you can scoop up the brand's iconic goods for up to 80% off. Seriously — we spotted prices slashed by $350! No promo code needed — discounts will magically appear at checkout. In true Black Friday fashion, the most coveted pieces will go fast — so make sure to grab the ones you're eyeing ASAP.
NBC New York
McDonald's Hopes Deals Like 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers Beef Up Sales on Its Mobile App
McDonald's holiday promotion this year includes the chance to win free food for life for you and three friends. The three-week-long promotion, which began Monday, is part of the company's broader digital strategy to drive traffic to its mobile app without sacrificing profitability. A little more than a year after...
SimplicityDX Reveals Findings From Instagram Mystery Shopper Study of 26 Top Retail Brands
SAN DIEGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Two years after the launch of Instagram Shop, only 16 of the 26 initial retail brands are still using Instagram for checkout. Five are redirecting shoppers to their main brand site, and five are no longer maintaining a presence on Instagram Shop, according to a new 34-page Instagram mystery shopper research report published by SimplicityDX, the edge experience company. A brief explainer video and infographic are available. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005260/en/ SimplicityDX Instagram Social Commerce -- Mystery Shopper Results: Launch Brand Average Scores (Graphic: Business Wire)
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals
A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
Grocers Get Creative to Meet Consumers’ Demand for Cheap Food
This week in grocery, consumers seek discount food options, and Instacart ships Christmas trees. Canadian discount retailer Dollarama, which has more than 1,400 locations across the country, has benefited from consumers’ search for less expensive groceries amid rising prices and ongoing economic challenges. “We continue to see sustained demand...
RH Sales Slide as High-End Retailer Rejects Promotions
In a declining market for home furnishings, RH is targeting upscale buyers. RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said Thursday (Dec. 8) during a quarterly earnings call that the luxury lifestyle retailer continues to reject the discounting that is common in the industry. He said that while the company receives two promotional emails per day from many other companies in the industry, RH has not sent one in nearly two years.
Amazon’s Latest Gimmick To Attract Shoppers Adds TikTok Flare to Shopping Experience — How It Works
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Amazon is taking notes from social media giant TikTok with its latest app feature -- Amazon Inspire, an in-app shopping feed. The new feature allows...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the health of the U.S. consumer amid the busy holiday shopping season. McMillon also provides an update on the tight labor market and breaks down the company's e-commerce strategy. "A lot of our growth the last couple of quarters has come from people who are coming to Walmart to save money," McMillon tells CNBC.
TechCrunch
Starbucks opens up its web3 loyalty program and NFT community to first beta testers
Announced to investors earlier this year, the coffee chain giant said it envisioned Starbucks Odyssey as a way for its most loyal customers to earn a broader, more diverse set of rewards beyond the perks they can earn today, like free drinks. Instead, Odyssey introduces a new platform where customers can engage with interactive activities called “Journeys” that, when complete, allow members to earn collectible Journey Stamps — which is Starbucks’ less geeky name for NFTs.
Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November
Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
Online Prices Just Did Something Really Surprising
Inflation has ruined everything from going out to buying holiday presents for the family, but, as recent signs show, it may finally be starting to cool in at least some segments of the economy. Gas prices in particular are dropping very quickly while the cost of cross-ocean shipping is also...
Urgent ‘zero total’ warning to customers buying gift cards – what to look for so you don’t end up with a useless card
SHOPPERS have noticed that their gift cards have $0 after they've been activated. Some businesses are reimbursing their customers after realizing the gift cards are empty. One shopper, Rick, got scammed in Phoenix, Arizona, after purchasing three Target gift cards - two $25 gift cards and one $50 gift card.
All-Clad’s Final VIP Sale of the Year Is Happening Now — Here’s What to Snag ASAP!
Black Friday and Cyber Week are officially over, but that doesn’t mean the sales have ended! If the preceding months of early deals taught us anything here at Kitchn, it’s that if you look hard enough, you can almost always find a good markdown on exactly what you’re looking for — or at least the next best thing. Whether you’re in the market for a new Dutch oven from an editor-favorite brand, a fire pit to keep the patio warm on chilly nights, or your next heavy-duty blender, chances are, you’re just one Google search away from scoring it at a sweet discount. And, if your search engine brought you to this post, you’re extra lucky! Today, we bring you 10 of our favorite items from All-Clad’s last VIP sale of 2022, which runs through Dec. 8.
