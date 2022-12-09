Read full article on original website
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
This $24 Million English Manor Was Built in 1686. Now It Has Its Own Helipad.
If you’ve ever wanted to be the Lord or Lady of your very own manor, then you’ll feel right at home inside this English country estate. Dubbed Edgeworth Manor, the Grade II-listed property is set on 56 sprawling acres in the picturesque Cotswolds. Surrounded by sweeping lawns and lush Victorian gardens, the oldest part of the country house dates back to 1686 and takes its name from the idyllic wooded valley it overlooks. Now listed for a cool £20 million ($24 million) with Savills and Knight Frank, the stately Manor comprises nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and a whopping 19,494 square feet of living space. “A...
California man makes $100,000 with his Tiny Home Airbnb
*this article may contain affiliate links. Airbnb has changed how people vacation forever. It has also opened the door for many people to make money renting out their spaces. Rob Abasolo is one of those people that makes a decent income from his Airbnb. He shared his story in a YouTube video that started gaining some traction. What makes it more interesting is that the spaces he rents out are tiny homes.
Before & After: A Gut Renovation Takes a Victorian Kitchen from Drab to Dramatic for $50,000
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my best friend, Mike, and I decided to take our shared love of old homes and passion for renovation and design and tackle a project together, we didn’t intend to buy the first house we saw. But then my realtor told us about a cheap Victorian in need of some love in our home of Louisville, Kentucky. It was a behemoth of a house with several decades of deferred maintenance, and a time capsule of a kitchen — complete with a jukebox. When the owner plugged it in and it played a scratchy 45, we were all in.
Antilia‘s Private Residence Design and Construction: A Luxurious Place to Discover
Antilia is a private residence in the billionaire’s row of Mumbai, India, named after the mythical island Antillia. It is the residence of the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, who moved into it in 2012. The skyscraper-mansion is one of the world’s largest and most elaborate private homes, at 27 stories, 173 meters (568 ft) tall, over 37,000 square meters (400,000 sq ft), and with amenities such as three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high-speed elevators, a 50-seat theatre, terrace gardens, swimming pool, spa, health center, a temple, and a snow room that spits out snowflakes from the walls.
Future Buys $7.5 Million Condo in Miami’s Yet-to-Be-Built Bentley Residences
Looks like Future is indeed planning for the future. The Grammy-winning rapper dropped $16.3 million on a Miami mansion just last month but is already plotting his next real estate move in the coastal city. According to the New York Post, the musician is in contract for a $7.5 million three-bedroom and three-and-a-half bathroom condo in Bentley Residences–an upcoming luxury tower in Sunny Isles Beach, scheduled to be completed in 2027.
Can a Bathroom Be the Best Room in the House?
With its enviable retro-futuristic vibe, Gwyneth Paltrow’s basement spa by AD100 firm Roman and Williams had everyone on the Internet seeing green this year. Designers report their clients are excited to dip their toe into the trend. “People want things that are stylistically more resort,” says AD100 designer Andre...
A Custom Saint-Louis Crystal Chandelier—and a Trip to Paris
The French cristallerie Saint-Louis has made some of Europe’s most elegant drinking glasses since 1586, and royals from King Louis XV to the court of Nepal have commissioned its wares. But the company’s artisans also turn its fine crystal into lighting, with designs that run from baroque to avant-garde. Saint-Louis will help a Robb Report reader design a custom chandelier during an exclusive three-day trip to France. You and a guest will fly business class round-trip to Paris, where you’ll visit the flagship showroom and enjoy a private tour of the legendary Comédie-Française theater, home to a 6,200-piece Saint-Louis fixture that...
An Airbnb cofounder's new startup is building $289,000 prefab tiny homes that can be set up in a few hours — see inside the units
Airbnb's cofounder Joe Gebbia has said goodbye to short-term rentals and hello to backyard tiny homes, signaling the continued boom of the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) market. Gebbia is now the cofounder of Samara, a tiny home startup with plans to factory-build studios and one-bedrooms that can be dropped into...
This raw + rugged concrete home floats on top of a hill in Mexico
Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao built a massive family home that floats above a forested hillside and provides stunning views of the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Built from concrete, the brutalist-looking home was created while maintaining an interesting relationship with the topography of the site. Called Casa Ventura, the home was designed to flow horizontally, and present a very open and fluid vibe.
Why Stone Benchtops are Ideal for your Kitchen
If you’re renovating your kitchen or simply looking for a way to give it a new look, you may be considering investing in a stone benchtop. These kitchen tops are becoming increasingly popular due to their durability and timeless beauty. Here are four reasons why stone benchtops are ideal for your kitchen.
Glass Living O’Pod Rotates 360 Degrees for Unmatched Views
Enjoying a 360-degree view of the stars from bed usually requires camping in the open air, without so much as a tent overhead. But spend a night in the Living O’Pod, and you’ll enjoy a similar experience with the same level of comfort and luxury you’d expect from a high-end hotel suite. In fact, the pod is so spacious you could live in it full time, provided you don’t care too much about your own privacy. Designed by UN10 (Unio) Design, this prefab glass orb home features not one but two interior levels with panoramic views of its surroundings.
Airbnb Bans One-Day Bookings On New Year's Eve
Airbnb no longer allows one-day bookings for renters looking to party for New Year’s Eve. The short-term rental company has released a statement claiming they want to “stop unauthorized parties” and protect against neighborhood disruption,” according to a report on Yahoo News. Renters who do not have positive reviews or a good history on Airbnb will be blocked from making one-night bookings on New Year’s Eve. They will also block renters from making two to three-night reservations if they live locally.
Heathrow Airport Giving Away 10,000 Gifts For Christmas
Heathrow Airport is in a giving spirit for the holidays. According to The Mirror, hundreds of Little Helpers will be distributing 10,000 Christmas gifts to passengers in the UK’s largest airport. How it will work:. The gifts will be handed out throughout the airport’s four terminals to celebrate the...
Viator Releases Top Gift Giving Experiences of 2022
As we wind down the year, several people wonder what to give their family and friends for the holidays. Of course, there is no shortage of options, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday deals. But, instead of gifting the usual candle and PJ set, have your thoughts about giving your loved ones an experience? Because, after all, memories are priceless.
The world's skinniest skyscraper is now complete and its interiors are remarkable
(CNN) -- The designers behind the world's skinniest skyscraper have just given fans of ultra-luxury living an early Christmas gift. New York-based firm Studio Sofield has unveiled the interiors of Steinway Tower, the newly constructed 1,428-foot-tall tower overlooking Central Park. The announcement marks the completion of the opulent midtown Manhattan landmark, which was built on a site once occupied by the historic Steinway & Sons piano company.
JetBlue And American Airlines Northeast Alliance Announce New Flight Destinations
The Northeast Alliance has announced a list of new flight destinations taking off from three major northeast airports next year. JetBlue and American Airlines have teamed forces to give customers more destinations from the Northeast starting in Spring 2023. Flights will depart from LaGuardia Airport in New York, Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey, and Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts. The NEA will also make 300 daily departures from New York’s JFK Airport and 200 from Boston.
Hyatt To Open Its Newest Adults-Only Resort In Mexico
Hyatt Hotels Corporation is making moves to strategically grow the brand in the regions of Latin America and the Caribbean. More than twenty luxury and lifestyle hotels and resort openings are planned through 2024 as demand for leisure travel increases. Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection of resorts offers immersive, elevated experiences where...
