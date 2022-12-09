Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to The Daily Show after seven years. The comedian gave a tearful goodbye to his fans in his final address at the desk, thanking everyone who has ever watched the Comedy Central show and giving particular praise to Black women for their support. “I’m grateful to you every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, noting that’s how comedy has always worked. “Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled...

5 DAYS AGO