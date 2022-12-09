Read full article on original website
Related
Trevor Noah Explains The 1 Word The Royals Should Avoid After Racism Controversy
A Buckingham Palace aide resigned this week after a British Black charity founder claimed she asked her where she "really" came from.
Trevor Noah on his final Daily Show: ‘If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women’
Trevor Noah said farewell to the Daily Show after seven years as host on Thursday evening by expressing gratitude both to viewers and to the Black women who shaped him. “I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you,” he told his studio audience. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”
Trevor Noah Leaves ‘The Daily Show’ a Superstar. Will the Show Survive?
Trevor Noah taking over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart went better than anyone might have hoped, both in keeping the series alive and in boosting Noah’s own profile: As Noah prepares to leave, with his final broadcast slated for Dec. 8, he looks like a person with unlimited potential and “The Daily Show” looks like a show that survived a now-complete reinvention. It also helped, a bit, in covering for the increasing weakness of Comedy Central, a once-sterling TV brand that, in its post-Noah era, will likely be searching for an identity with less inventory than ever. Names floated to...
Tearful Trevor Noah Says Goodbye To ‘The Daily Show’, Praises Black Women & Thanks Fans
Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to The Daily Show after seven years. The comedian gave a tearful goodbye to his fans in his final address at the desk, thanking everyone who has ever watched the Comedy Central show and giving particular praise to Black women for their support. “I’m grateful to you every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, noting that’s how comedy has always worked. “Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled...
Watch Trevor Noah say farewell on his final Daily Show
"This is it, my final show, and I've got a ton of cleanup to do so I can get the security deposit back on the studio," Trevor Noah joked on Thursday's Daily Show, his swan song after hosting Comedy Central's late-night topical comedy program for seven years. The hour-long episode was "a celebration of the fact that we fixed America," Noah deadpanned. "When I started the show, I had three clear goals: I'm going to make sure Hilary gets elected, I'm going to make sure I prevent a global pandemic from starting, and I'm going to become best friends with Kanye...
tvinsider.com
Trevor Noah Leaves ‘Daily Show,’ Kelli Giddish Departs ‘SVU,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ Tell All to Netflix, ABC Goes Country with CMA Christmas and Reba Profile
It’s a big night for significant exits, as Trevor Noah checks out of The Daily Show after seven years, and Kelli Giddish goes through the SVU revolving door after 11 seasons. Netflix drops the first half of a Harry & Meghan tell-all docuseries. ABC presents the annual CMA Country Christmas special, followed by a Superstar profile of Reba McEntire.
In Entertainment: Trevor Noah's Farewell, K-Pop in Space & 'Rush Hour 4'
"Trevor Noah's GoodbyeIt was an emotional farewell for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The comedian hosted his final show on Thursday night after a seven-year run on Comedy Central after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. Through teary eyes, Noah reflected on his time and the path he had taken to the hosting gig. He also paid homage to Black women, saying that they played a pivotal role in the success he's achieved. The Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, and Neal Brenan also stopped by to send Noah off. Toward the end of...
KXLY
Trevor Noah thanks ‘hate-watchers’ of The Daily Show
Trevor Noah has thanked people who “hate-watch” ‘The Daily Show’. The 38-year-old comedian ended his seven-year run as the show’s host on Thursday (12.08.22), and Trevor thanked everyone who has played a role in the program’s success, including his critics. He said: “I remember...
Will Smith Appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Oscars Slap: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’
After a series of online statements and quiet public appearances over recent months, Will Smith took further steps back into the spotlight Monday evening, appearing for an interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category of best documentary feature. “I have been away,” Will Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up. “What have y’all been...
EW.com
What to Watch this week: Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah
What to watch this week (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11): The new season of Doom Patrol, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the final season of His Dark Materials. All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been so good. But alas, it's time to check out of the resort with this week's season finale. We will finally find out who dies in Sicily — Is it two people? Three? — and who will make it out alive.
Trevor Noah | 60 Minutes Archive
This week, Trevor Noah will host his final episode of "The Daily Show." Last December, Noah spoke with Lesley Stahl about finding his footing as host after taking the show over.
Trevor Noah Gives ‘A Special Shout-Out to Black Women’ On Last Episode of ‘The Daily Show’
Trevor Noah bid farewell to “The Daily Show” audience on Thursday and made sure to give “a special shout-out to Black women” before signing off. Noah, who’s hosted the nightly talk show since 2015, filmed his final episode on Thursday and became emotional while addressing his team, audience, and viewers for the last time.
Billie Eilish Duets With Labrinth As Surprise For Hometown Crowd During Concert: Watch
Billie Eilish had plenty of special additions for her series of hometown concerts at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on her Happier Than Ever tour. The popstar, 20, began the three-night run with a surprise appearance by Labrinth on Tuesday, December 13. Late in the show, the singer, 33, came out and sang two of his songs with Billie for an epic surprise.
Comments / 0