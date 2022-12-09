ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ronnie Turner, son of Tina Turner, died from colon cancer complications

By Keyaira Boone
 8 days ago

Ronald Turner, the son of Ike and Tina Turner, spoke to the congregation at a memorial service for his father.

Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Image

  • Ronnie Turner has died of colon cancer complications at 62.
  • The musician is the son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner.
  • Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, and his mother paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Musician Ronald "Ronnie" Turner, son of musicians Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has died. He was 62.

According to People , Ronnie died from complications of metastatic colon cancer .

French singer and actress Afida Turner , Ronnie's wife, announced his death in a somber Instagram post. She described Ronnie as "a true angel." The couple married in 2007, People reported .

Ronnie briefly appeared in "What's Love Got To Do With It," the 1993 biopic inspired by his parents' turbulent marriage. He was also a musician and played in a band called Manufactured Funk, ET reported .

Turner's death was initially reported by TMZ.

Afida expressed her sadness at being unable to save her partner from his disease.

"i did the best to the end this time i was no able to save you love u for this," she continued.

Afida mentioned the death of Ronnie's brother Craig Turner when expressing her anger at her husband's passing. "i am very mad," she wrote before wishing Ronnie a peaceful afterlife alongside his late brother, father, and maternal aunt Alline Bullock.

"This is a tragedy u with your brother craig and your father ike turner and aline rest in paradise," she concluded.

Craig Turner, Ronnie's brother who Tina had with saxophonist Raymond Hill, died of suicide at 59, according to USA Today . Tina tweeted on July 2018 that spreading his cremated ashes off of the California coast was her "saddest moment as a mother."

Tina mourned Ronnie with her own Instagram post. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," she wrote in the caption of a photograph of herself with closed eyes.

The American Cancer Society reports that one in 23 men is at risk of developing colorectal cancer in their lifetime and it is "the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths" in adults. The organization predicts this cancer will cause 52, 580 deaths before the end of the year.

