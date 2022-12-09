Shenandoah and Tamina have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewer services to the community, pending county approval. (Community Impact staff) The city of Shenandoah and the Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewage service to residents of the Tamina community. The agreement was finalized at an Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation meeting Dec. 5, according to Shenandoah City Administrator Kathie Reyer. Montgomery County will need to finalize the agreement for it to become official, she said.

