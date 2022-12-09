ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Community Impact Houston

Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District position for The Woodlands left vacant after John Yoars deemed ineligible to hold office

Kristen Fancher, legal counsel for the LSGCD, joined the meeting via Zoom to discuss the issue with allowing John Yoars to take his position on the board. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District swore in members of the board Dec. 13 whose terms expired as of the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Friendswood ISD welcomes new trustee to board

Beau Egert was sworn in to Friendswood ISD board of trustees Position 5. (Courtesy Dayna Owen/Friendswood ISD) Friendswood ISD swore in three trustees during its Dec. 12 board meeting, including a new member. Beau Egert is serving his first term in Position 5, replacing Robert McCabe. Trustees Ralph Hobratschk and...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Fair ISD board names Exhibit Center arena after Mike, Darlene Jarrar

Darlene Jarrar (center) celebrates the namesake announcement with friends and family Dec. 12. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) The arena located at the Cy-Fair ISD Exhibit Center, 11206 Telge Road, Cypress, was renamed in honor of Mike and Darlene Jarrar at the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting. The Exhibit Center was recently renovated with additional seating in the arena and expanded space for animal pens and student projects.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shenandoah, Tamina reach agreement to provide water services to Tamina community

Shenandoah and Tamina have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewer services to the community, pending county approval. (Community Impact staff) The city of Shenandoah and the Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewage service to residents of the Tamina community. The agreement was finalized at an Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation meeting Dec. 5, according to Shenandoah City Administrator Kathie Reyer. Montgomery County will need to finalize the agreement for it to become official, she said.
SHENANDOAH, TX
katyisd.org

Names Proposed for Katy ISD’s New Elementary Schools

During Katy ISD’s December Board meeting, two separate Naming Advisory Committees for Elementary Schools 45 and 46 proposed naming the District’s newest elementary schools after former educators and District leaders who continue contributing to the Katy ISD family. David and Terri Youngblood were recommended as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City City Council approves contentious resolution regarding 'obscene' library material

League City City Council narrowly approved a contentious resolution regarding obscene library material targeted toward minors at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Following a lengthy public comment period, League City City Council on Dec. 6 approved a revised resolution regarding library materials targeted toward minors that contain “obscenity” or feature certain topics.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy school students come together as censorship of LGBTQ+ voices ramps up

In October, students at Katy ISD pushed school officials to lift filters blocking websites with LGBTQ+ resources in some of its high schools. We’re keeping up with those students as they navigate a school year fraught with book bans and other censorship. Have a story? We'd love to hear...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student. "It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Pharmacist Gives Back to Minority Students Looking To Study Medicine

This HBCU alum is using her success to support the generation of medical professionals coming behind her. “I am a native Houstonian who grew up in Sunnyside and attended Evan E. Worthing High School, graduating No. 3 in my class in 2001,” Dr. Williams shared. “I furthered my studies at Texas Southern University, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2007. I have been a practicing pharmacist for 15 years,” she continued.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

