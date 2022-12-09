Read full article on original website
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliSewa HoustonHouston, TX
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Related
Sugar Land eyes home revitalization program
The city of Sugar Land is working on a grant program that would reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) With an eye toward older homes, the city of Sugar Land is working on a grant program that would...
Katy City Council amends zoning for Phase II of Katy Court development after months of delay
Katy City Council approved a zoning ordinance Dec. 12 to add 189.5 acres of land to the Katy Court mixed-use development. (Courtesy Pexels) On Dec. 12, Katy City Council voted to add 189.5 acres to the Katy Court planned development, months after the item first appeared on the agenda Sept. 26.
Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District position for The Woodlands left vacant after John Yoars deemed ineligible to hold office
Kristen Fancher, legal counsel for the LSGCD, joined the meeting via Zoom to discuss the issue with allowing John Yoars to take his position on the board. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District swore in members of the board Dec. 13 whose terms expired as of the...
Humble City Council appoints Mark Martin to replace outgoing council member
Humble City Secretary Maria Jackson swears in Mark Martin to fill the vacancy left by outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham during the city's Dec. 8 meeting. (Courtesy city of Humble) Humble City Council members at their Dec. 8 meeting appointed Mark Martin to replace outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham until...
Pearland ISD adds aide jobs for recent increase in special education students
The board unanimously agreed to add two new aide jobs to Pearland Junior High South and C.J. Harris Elementary following an increase in special education students this school year.( Community Impact file photo) The Pearland ISD board of trustees agreed Dec. 13 to add two aide jobs to the district...
Friendswood ISD welcomes new trustee to board
Beau Egert was sworn in to Friendswood ISD board of trustees Position 5. (Courtesy Dayna Owen/Friendswood ISD) Friendswood ISD swore in three trustees during its Dec. 12 board meeting, including a new member. Beau Egert is serving his first term in Position 5, replacing Robert McCabe. Trustees Ralph Hobratschk and...
Meeting preview: Pearland City Council to discuss potential bond election, litigation
Pearland City Council will meet at City Hall on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council meeting Dec. 12 will feature discussions on a potential 2023 bond election, potential litigation and a third-party audit associated with the fiscal year 2022-23 tax calculations. The city...
Jay Michals appointed to Magnolia ISD board of trustees
Magnolia ISD swore in Jay Michals to the board of trustees during a Dec. 12 meeting. (Courtesy MISD) Editors note: The story was updated to include the number of Michals children and to include a photo provided by MISD. Magnolia ISD appointed Jay Michals to the board of trustees on...
Cy-Fair ISD board names Exhibit Center arena after Mike, Darlene Jarrar
Darlene Jarrar (center) celebrates the namesake announcement with friends and family Dec. 12. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) The arena located at the Cy-Fair ISD Exhibit Center, 11206 Telge Road, Cypress, was renamed in honor of Mike and Darlene Jarrar at the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting. The Exhibit Center was recently renovated with additional seating in the arena and expanded space for animal pens and student projects.
Conroe ISD attendance boundary committee presents initial rezoning recommendations
The Conroe ISD board of trustees received initial recommendations for rezoning of the Grand Oaks feeder zone at its regular meeting on Dec. 13. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees received working recommendations from the district’s Attendance Boundary Committee regarding the Grand Oaks High School feeder...
Education, property taxes head local legislators’ agendas for 2023
State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said in a statement to Community Impact that the priority for the 88th session is getting the Legislature to adopt a Teacher Bill of Rights and a Parental Bill of Rights to address issues in education. Legislators and Texas policy organizations plan to prioritize public...
Shenandoah, Tamina reach agreement to provide water services to Tamina community
Shenandoah and Tamina have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewer services to the community, pending county approval. (Community Impact staff) The city of Shenandoah and the Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewage service to residents of the Tamina community. The agreement was finalized at an Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation meeting Dec. 5, according to Shenandoah City Administrator Kathie Reyer. Montgomery County will need to finalize the agreement for it to become official, she said.
katyisd.org
Names Proposed for Katy ISD’s New Elementary Schools
During Katy ISD’s December Board meeting, two separate Naming Advisory Committees for Elementary Schools 45 and 46 proposed naming the District’s newest elementary schools after former educators and District leaders who continue contributing to the Katy ISD family. David and Terri Youngblood were recommended as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46.
League City City Council approves contentious resolution regarding 'obscene' library material
League City City Council narrowly approved a contentious resolution regarding obscene library material targeted toward minors at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Following a lengthy public comment period, League City City Council on Dec. 6 approved a revised resolution regarding library materials targeted toward minors that contain “obscenity” or feature certain topics.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy school students come together as censorship of LGBTQ+ voices ramps up
In October, students at Katy ISD pushed school officials to lift filters blocking websites with LGBTQ+ resources in some of its high schools. We’re keeping up with those students as they navigate a school year fraught with book bans and other censorship. Have a story? We'd love to hear...
City of Katy sees population increase, more racial diversity between 2016-21
American Community Survey data released five-year estimates from 2017-21 about the population of Katy, including race, education, housing and occupation data. (Community Impact staff) The U.S. Census Bureau released five-year estimates from its American Community Survey data on Dec. 8. The data reflects a survey of 3.5 million people and...
Texas Republicans pushing for creation of election police force
Texas lawmakers have pre-filed six times more voting laws-related bills than all other states combined.
Houston ISD to begin taking magnet school applications Dec. 14 for 2023-24 school year, including at 7 new schools
The application portal will open Dec. 14 for students looking to enroll at one of Houston ISD's magnet schools in the 2023-24 school year, a list of schools that will include seven new options. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The application portal will open Dec. 14 for students looking to enroll at...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student. "It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."
Black Woman Pharmacist Gives Back to Minority Students Looking To Study Medicine
This HBCU alum is using her success to support the generation of medical professionals coming behind her. “I am a native Houstonian who grew up in Sunnyside and attended Evan E. Worthing High School, graduating No. 3 in my class in 2001,” Dr. Williams shared. “I furthered my studies at Texas Southern University, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2007. I have been a practicing pharmacist for 15 years,” she continued.
