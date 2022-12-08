Whether you're a relatively new investor or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, there's never been a year quite like 2022. Thus far, the bond market has had its worst year in history, while the broad-based S&P 500, which is often viewed as the most encompassing barometer of U.S. stock market health, fell more on a percentage basis in the first six months of the year than it had since 1970.

