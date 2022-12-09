Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil spill could tighten U.S. Gulf crude stocks
HOUSTON (Reuters) - An oil spill that shut TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States on Wednesday could squeeze crude inventories at the country's primary storage hub and in two main refining regions, the Midwest and Gulf Coast, analysts and traders said on Friday. The Keystone line is a...
swineweb.com
CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. “This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “Packer...
